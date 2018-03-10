Wildcats defeat Landrum 6-1

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcat Baseball Team beat Landrum Thursday with a score of 6 -1.

In a statement released Friday, JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle said that in Thursday’s game the Wildcats “took the early lead and never looked back.”

Voiselle said that MVP honors went out to Wildcat Jackson Fowler “with stellar play in center field” and Wildcat Nick Vinson “who scored 2 runs and pitched 1 2/3 innings with 2 strikeouts.”

As a team, Voiselle said the Wildcats “ran wild, stealing 8 bases on 2 hits and 6 walks.”

Voiselle said that the Wildcats travel to Gaffney on Monday for a game at 5 p.m. and to “avenge their result in last weekend’s tournament.“

