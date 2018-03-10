UCHS falls to Spartanburg 1-0

UNION COUNTY — Despite a strong defense the Union County High School Boys Varsity Soccer Team fell 1-0 to Spartanburg this past Wednesday.

Soccer Coach David McIntire said Thursday that the UCHS defense “played an extremely good game” and that Yellow Jacket Dontaye Brandon “played a very impressive game.” However, McInitire said the team’s offense “struggled to get consistency.” Despite the loss, McIntire described the Yellow Jackets performance in Wednesday’s game as “a good team effort.”

McIntire said that the team’s next game will be Monday at Eastside with JV Boys playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity Boys playing at 7 p.m. and that “we plan on bringing home a victory.”

The Yellow Jackets will then play at Laurens on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Jackets play at Eastside on Monday