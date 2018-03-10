Wildcats beat Vikings 12-8

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Wildcat Middle School Softball Team beat the Spartanburg Vikings C Team Thursday 12-8.

Kyleigh Woody led the Wildcats in pitching. She pitched a complete game, allowing only 2 walks.

Offensively for the Wildcats, Kyla Davis led the way with an inside the park home run. Lexi England went 2-2, scoring 3 times. Janiyah Glenn added a double. Landyn Queen, Bethany Hames, Star Young, and Erika Lawson each added singles.

The Wildcats are 1-0 and head to Clinton on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.

