Bantams take on Crusaders Friday

Image courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will play their first home games of the season Friday afternoon. The Bantams will take on the Christendom College Crusaders from Front Royal, Virginia. The games will be held at the Timken Sports Complex at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Image courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will play their first home games of the season Friday afternoon. The Bantams will take on the Christendom College Crusaders from Front Royal, Virginia. The games will be held at the Timken Sports Complex at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

UNION — The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will play its first home game of the season against a team from Virginia this Friday.

Bantams Coach Jap Worthy announced this afternoon that the Bantams will play the Christendom College Crusaders from Front Royal, Virginia at the Timken Sports Complex Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

This weekend will be a busy one for the Bantams who, in addition to Friday’s games, will travel to Sumter Saturday to play the USC Sumter Fire Ants that afternoon. Those games will also be played at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Bantams will play a third game aganist the Fire Ants on Sunday at 12 p.m.

Worthy said Saturday’s and Sunday’s games against Sumter will be the first Region 10 games of the season.

Bantam Baseball Schedule

March

• Saturday, March 10 at 1 p.m. EST* at USC Sumter

• Saturday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. EST* at USC Sumter

• Sunday, March 11 at 12 p.m. EDT* at USC Sumter

• Saturday, March 17 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Saturday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Sunday, March 18 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Sunday, March 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Tuesday, March 20 TBA at Patrick Henry Community College

• Saturday, March 24 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Saturday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Sunday, March 25 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. EDT vs. Walters State Community College

• Friday, March 30 at 1 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

• Friday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

• Saturday, March 31 at 12 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

April

• Tuesday, April 3 at 3 p.m. EDT at Surry Community College

• Wednesday, April 4 at 1 p.m. EDT vs. Limestone JV

• Wednesday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT vs. Limestone JV

• Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Saturday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Sunday, April 8 TBA* at Louisburg College

• Tuesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. EDT* at Roane State Community College

• Tuesday, April 10 at 4 p.m. EDT* at Roane State Community College

• Saturday, April 14 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Saturday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Sunday, April 15 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

* Conference event

Image courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will play their first home games of the season Friday afternoon. The Bantams will take on the Christendom College Crusaders from Front Royal, Virginia. The games will be held at the Timken Sports Complex at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_thumbnail_Capture5.jpg Image courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will play their first home games of the season Friday afternoon. The Bantams will take on the Christendom College Crusaders from Front Royal, Virginia. The games will be held at the Timken Sports Complex at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

In two games at the Timken Sports Complex

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.