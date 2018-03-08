Music Club scholarships available

UNION COUNTY — The Union Music club announces application rules for Union County students who would like to apply for a college scholarship in music.

These are the Union Music Club Scholarship Guidelines for 2018.

1. Applicants must apply by April 1st.

2. Applicants must be graduates (or graduating seniors) of a Union County School, and accepted or enrolled in an accredited two or four-year institution of higher learning.

3. Applicants must be majoring or minoring in some field of music.

4. Apply by letter explaining your music training, experience and goals to Mrs. Carolyn Turner, 1485 Neal Shoals Road Union, SC 29379. Include contact information.

4. At least two letters of recommendation are required.

5. The amount of the scholarships will depend on available funds and the number of recipients.

6. The scholarship committee will receive the applications and recommendations, and announce the winners at the May meeting of the Union Music Club.

For further information please contact Carolyn Turner at cfturner@gmail.com or Sanders Read at sandersread@juno.com.

Club accepting applications through April 1