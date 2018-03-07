A Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what First Baptist Church in Lockhart is.
Read Psalm 150:1-6
Let everything that breathes praise the Lord!
— Psalm 150:6 (NRSV)
PRAYER: Whether silent or spoken, whether noisy or quiet, may our praise and thanksgiving be pleasing to you, O God. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Time with God does not have to be quiet.
