UNION COUNTY — The baseball game scheduled for this evening between the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and the Gaffney High School Indians has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The Yellow Jackets will take on the Indians in a doubleheader this Friday (March 9) at 5 p.m. in Gaffney.

