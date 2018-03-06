Lady Bantams beat Lady Patriots

Photo courtesy of USC Union Lady Bantam Hannah Johnson (left) slides safely into second base during one of two softball games in Martinsville, Virginia. The USC Union Lady Bantams won both of Saturday’s games against the Lady Patriots of Patrick Henry Community College. Photo courtesy of USC Union Lady Bantam Hannah Johnson (left) slides safely into second base during one of two softball games in Martinsville, Virginia. The USC Union Lady Bantams won both of Saturday’s games against the Lady Patriots of Patrick Henry Community College.

MARTINSVILLE, VA — They traveled a long distance to play but the journey proved to be more than worth it as the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team won two games against the Lady Patriots of Patrick Henry Community College this past Saturday.

In a statement released Monday, Lady Bantams Coach Amanda Warley said that her team won both of Saturday’s games against Patrick Henry Community College. Saturday’s game was an away game with the Lady Bantams traveling to Martinsville, Virginia to play the Lady Patriots.

Warley said the Lady Bantams won the first game 8-4. She said the individual statistics for the first game were:

• Lady Bantam Kiara Lee — 2 for 3, 3-run home runs, 1 double, and 4 RBIs

• Lady Bantam Sarah Wrennall — 1 for 2, 1 run, and 1 RBI

• Lady Bantam Tomeshiona Jackson — 1 for 2 and 1 RBI

• Lady Bantam Lexi Lutz — 1 for 3, 2 runs, and 1 RBI

• Lady Bantam Makenzie Wall — With the win (pitching)

The Lady Bantams won the second game 7-4 and Warley said the individual statistics for the game were:

• Lady Bantam Ashley Phillips — 3 for 4, 2 runs, and 1 RBI

• Lady Bantam Lexi Lutz — 2 for 4, 3-run home runs, 1 run, and 3 RBIs

• Lady Bantam Sarah Wrennall — 3 for 3, 2-run home runs, 1 run, and 3 RBIs

• Lady Bantam Kelsey Boatwright — With the win (pitching)

Saturday’s game in Virginia was the first of a series of away games the Lady Bantams will play this month (March).

Lady Bantams Schedule

March

• Saturday, March 10 1 p.m. vs. Ocean County College (Ripken Spring Training Games) (Myrtle Beach, SC)

• Saturday, March 10 3 p.m. vs. John Wood Community College (Ripken Spring Training Games) (Myrtle Beach, SC)

• Wednesday, March 14 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. vs Camden County College Myrtle Beach Spring Training Tournament (double header)

• Saturday, March 17 at 2 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Saturday, March 17 at 4 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Sunday, March 18 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. Louisburg College

• Sunday, March 18 at 2 p.m. EDT* vs. Louisburg College

• Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m. EDT* at USC Salkehatchie

• Saturday, March 24 at 4 p.m. EDT* at USC Salkehatchie

April

• Friday, April 6 at 1 p.m. EDT* at USC Sumter

• Friday, April 6 at 3 p.m. EDT* at USC Sumter

• Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Sumter

• Saturday, April 7 at 3 p.m. EDT * vs. USC Sumter

• Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Saturday, April 14 at 4 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Sunday, April 22 at 1 p .m. EDT* at Spartanburg Methodist

• Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. EDT* at Spartanburg Methodist

* Conference event

For the results of Saturday’s game and for more about the Lady Bantam’s and USC Union’s other athletic teams see upcoming editions of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

In two away games played in Virginia

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

