Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Aaron Parham (right) runs in the 200 Meter Dash during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Parham finished 18th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 24.38. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Aaron Parham (right) runs in the 200 Meter Dash during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Parham finished 18th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 24.38. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Lady Jacket Dentajah Garrett runs in the 200 Meter Dash during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Garrett finished 48th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 30.83. The UCHS Girls finished 22nd of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Boys finished 24th. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Lady Jacket Dentajah Garrett runs in the 200 Meter Dash during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Garrett finished 48th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 30.83. The UCHS Girls finished 22nd of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Boys finished 24th. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Ly’Garien Still (center) and fellow Yellow Jacket Aaron Parham (right) run in the 4X100 Meter Relay during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. The Yellow Jacket Relay Team finished 14th in the 4X100 Meter Relay with a time of 47.29. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Ly’Garien Still (center) and fellow Yellow Jacket Aaron Parham (right) run in the 4X100 Meter Relay during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. The Yellow Jacket Relay Team finished 14th in the 4X100 Meter Relay with a time of 47.29. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Jalen Murphy (right) runs in the 800 Meter Run during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Murphy finished 43rd in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:36.68. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Jalen Murphy (right) runs in the 800 Meter Run during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Murphy finished 43rd in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:36.68. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd.

COLUMBIA — The Union County High School Track and Field Team was among 30 teams that took to the field in a meet that saw a number of Yellow Jackets and Lady Jackets score in the Top 10.

In a statement released Monday, Head Girls Track Coach Kalan Rogers announced that the Union County High School Track and Field team competed in the Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia this past weekend. Rogers said there were 30 teams in the competition which he described as highly competitive with top runners in the state competing there. He said that some of members of the team matched their personal record from last year and achieved some Top 10 finishes as well.

“This was our first meet,” Rogers said. “We got a chance to see what competition looks like. Most teams that was at this meet, we will see them at State Qualifiers in Sumter this year. The girls placed 22nd out of 30 and the guys 24th out of 30. We know what to expect and what we have to do.

“We had some athletes that hit their personal record (PR) already this year from last year which is amazing!” he said. “We had some top ten finishes overall. We are young this year, we just have to continue to train hard and get better every meet.”

Results

These are the results from the Diamond Hornet Invitational.

Girls

• 100 Meter Dash

— 14.28 SB Breshauna Gordon — 29th

— 14.57 SB Dentajah Garrett — 36th

— 14.61 SB Ydel Jean-Louis — 38th

— 15.06 SB Heaven Morton — 23rd

• 200 Meter Dash

— 28.76 SB Alexis Stinson — 25th

— 30.35 SB Breshauna Gordon — 44th

— 30.83 SB Dentajah Garrett — 48th

• 400 Meter Dash

— 1:09.03 SB Dentajah Garrett — 20th

— 1:09.98 SB Ydel Jean-Louis — 22nd

• 400 Meter Hurdles

— 1:18.54 SB Alexis Stinson — 10th

• High Jump

— 4-4 SB Julia Whitney — 10th

• Long Jump

— 13-11.5 SB Heaven Morton — 2nd

— 11-4 SB Julia Whitney — 32nd

• Triple Jump

— 27-9 SB Heaven Morton — 20th

• Discus

— 52-2 SB Chelsey Eison — 26th

— 50-2 SB Chaniah Brown — 29th

• Shot Put

— 27-9.5 SB Chelsey Eison — 7th

— 21-9 SB Chaniah Brown — 26th

Boys

• 100 Meter Dash

— 11.86 SB Day’vonn Briggs — 14th

— 12.28 SB Aaron Parham — 35th

— 12.46 SB Ja Ruth — 11th

— 12.87 SB Jaylon Edwards — 22nd

— 13.09 SB Ly’Garien Still — 54th

• 200 Meter Dash

— 24.38 SB Aaron Parham — 18th

— 24.39 SB Day’vonn Briggs — 19th

— 25.68 SB Antonio Smith — 45th

• 400 Meter Dash

— 57.05 SB Floyd Owens — 27th

— 1:04.89 SB Desmond Hurbert — 54th

• 800 Meter Run

— 2:26.37 SB Floyd Owens — 29th

— 2:36.68 SB Jalen Murphy — 43rd

• 1600 Meter Run

— 5:37.74 SB Antonio Smith — 28th

— 5:47.31 SB Tristen Brock — 31st

• 3200 Meter Run

— 13:17.58 SB Tristen Brock — 25th

• 400 Meter Hurdles

— 1:10.18 SB Ly’Garien Still — 21st

• 4X100 Meter Relay

— 47.29 SB Relay Team — 14th

• High Jump

— 5-6 SB Day’vonn Briggs — 6th

• Long Jump

— 18-7.75 SB Antonio Smith — 21st

— 16-5 SB Jalen Murphy — 6th

— 16-2 SB Desmond Hurbert — 7th

— 14-9 SB Jaylon Edwards — 39th

• Triple Jump

— 34-4.75 SB Jaylon Edwards — 14th

• Discus

— 78-8 SB Cameron Beasley — 36th

— 57-0 SB Mondo Jeter — 43rd

• Shot Put

— 33-3.5 SB Mondo Jeter — 31st

— 32-2.5 SB Cameron Beasley — 36th

Girls HS Team Scores

17 Events Scored

1) J.L. Mann — 80.50

2) AC Flora — 66

3) Batesburg-Leesville — 59.50

4) Dutch Fork — 54

5) Irmo — 51.50

6) Blythewood — 45

7) Greer — 40.50

8) Aiken — 37

9) Dreher — 34.50

10) New Hampstead HS — 34

11) Richland Northeast — 33

12) Keenan — 28

13) Thomas Sumter — 22.50

14) Ridge View — 20

15) Richland One Middle College — 11

16) Sumter — 10

16) Calhoun Academy — 10

18) Lower Richland — 9

19) Orangeburg-Wilkinson — 4

19) Fairfield Central — 4

21) Cardinal Newman High School — 3

22) Union County — 2

Girls JV Team Rankings

5 Events Scored

1) Blythewood — 29

2) Dreher — 28

3) Swansea — 26

3) Lower Richland — 26

5) Sumter — 22

6) Hammond School — 19

6) J.L. Mann — 19

8) Union County — 8

8) AC Flora — 8

10) Richland One Middle College — 4

11) Fairfield Central — 2

11) Aiken — 2

13) Dutch Fork — 1

13) Richland Northeast — 1

Boys HS Team Rankings

17 Events Scored

1) New Hampstead HS — 67

2) Irmo — 64

3) Greer — 57

4) Dutch Fork — 50

5) AC Flora — 46

6) Lower Richland — 42.50

7) Blythewood — 42

8) J.L. Mann — 37

9) Dreher — 30

10) Keenan — 26.50

11) Aiken — 26

12) Richland Northeast — 23

13) Richland One Middle College — 18

13) Chesterfield — 18

13) Swansea — 18

16) Sumter — 17

17) St. Josephs — 15

18) Orangeburg-Wilkinson — 14.50

19) Woodmont — 14

19) Fairfield Central — 14

21) Thomas Sumter — 10

22) Batesburg-Leesville — 7

23) Ben Lippen — 4

24) Union County 2.50

Boys JV Team Rankings

5 Events Scored

1) Blythewood — 36.50

2) Dreher — 27.50

3) Lower Richland — 26

3) Greer — 26

5) Dutch Fork — 23

6) Sumter — 21.50

7) Fairfield Central — 10

8) AC Flora — 7

9) Orangeburg-Wilkinson — 5.50

10) Union County — 5

10) Irmo — 5

12) Aiken — 2

Two Meets This Week

The UCHS Track and Field Team will see action this Wednesday and this Saturday.

Rogers said that the team will travel to Eastside High School for its pre-region meet on Wednesday (March 7) at 5 p.m. He said the team will then travel to Westwood High School in Blythewood on Saturday (March 10) for a meet at 9:30 a.m.

For updated information at the team, Rogers said the public can “like us on Facebook at Union County Track and Field or follow us on twitter at @UCHSJACKETSTF.”

Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Aaron Parham (right) runs in the 200 Meter Dash during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Parham finished 18th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 24.38. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Aaron-Parham-1.jpg Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Aaron Parham (right) runs in the 200 Meter Dash during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Parham finished 18th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 24.38. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Lady Jacket Dentajah Garrett runs in the 200 Meter Dash during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Garrett finished 48th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 30.83. The UCHS Girls finished 22nd of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Boys finished 24th. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DH-1.jpg Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Lady Jacket Dentajah Garrett runs in the 200 Meter Dash during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Garrett finished 48th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 30.83. The UCHS Girls finished 22nd of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Boys finished 24th. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Ly’Garien Still (center) and fellow Yellow Jacket Aaron Parham (right) run in the 4X100 Meter Relay during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. The Yellow Jacket Relay Team finished 14th in the 4X100 Meter Relay with a time of 47.29. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Ly-Still-and-Aaron-Parham.jpg Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Ly’Garien Still (center) and fellow Yellow Jacket Aaron Parham (right) run in the 4X100 Meter Relay during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. The Yellow Jacket Relay Team finished 14th in the 4X100 Meter Relay with a time of 47.29. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Jalen Murphy (right) runs in the 800 Meter Run during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Murphy finished 43rd in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:36.68. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Jalen-Murphy.jpg Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Jalen Murphy (right) runs in the 800 Meter Run during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Murphy finished 43rd in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:36.68. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Antonio Smith leaps into the air in the Long Jump during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Smith was 21st in the Long Jump with a distance of 18-7.75. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DH-TJ.jpg Photo courtesy of the UCHS Track and Field Team Yellow Jacket Antonio Smith leaps into the air in the Long Jump during this past weekend’s Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland in Columbia. The Invitational was the first meet of the season for the Union County High School Track and Field Team. Smith was 21st in the Long Jump with a distance of 18-7.75. The UCHS Boys finished 24th out of the 30 teams taking part in the Invitational while the UCHS Girls finished 22nd.