Racers reinforce values at BES

BUFFALO — America’s largest off-road motorcycle and ATV racing series returned to Union County this past weekend when the 22nd Annual Big Buck GNCC was held at the Big Buck Farm, but before those races began the sponsors of the event and some of their racers visited a local school.

In a statement released Thursday, Buffalo Elementary School announced that on Friday, Feb. 23, it “had the great privilege of hosting the GNCC Racing network and a few of its team members. GNCC Racing has contestants who come from all over the world to achieve their dream of becoming a World Champion dirt-bike or ATV racer. Union County hosted one of their network races at Big Buck on February 24th and 25th.”

The press release stated that the team visited BES on Friday, Feb. 23 to “speak with our third through fifth grades in order to reinforce the values that are being taught by Buffalo’s faculty and staff each and every day. The GNCC team conducted many activities that educated the students about the types of bullying that occur and how to respond to those that are bullying. The team also spoke about the value that each student has and how their individuality gives them great worth! The racers inspired the students with stories about their greatest hardships and how they bounced back from the agony of defeat.“

The announcement states that the school’s students were “completely engaged in the program and were on the edge of their seats throughout each story and activity.”

No doubt they were because stories of personal encounters with adversity and the overcoming of the challenges faced are always riveting because they teach lessons about character, fortitude, courage, and determination. This is especially true when they are told through activities and messages about an exciting sport like automotive racing where defeat is always a possibility and must be faced forthrightly when it occurs. It is even more true when it is combined with anti-bullying lessons that include a message that all children are special and unique because they are individuals and their individuality is something they should be proud of and others respect.

So thank you to the GNCC Racing network and the team members who went to Buffalo Elementary School to deliver such a powerful and uplifting message. While the successes you enjoy in racing are impressive, your willingness to support efforts to make a positive impact in the lives of our children is even more impressive and even more worthy of celebration.

Present program on individuality, anti-bullying

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

