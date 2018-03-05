MES Students of the Quarter

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been selected by their teachers as Students of the Quarter for the third nine weeks of school. These students come to school eager to learn and ready to help others. Congratulations to Kelsy Thorn, Jake Turner, Maggie Beth Betenbaugh, Breanna Davis, Rylan McCoy, Nevaeh Rice, Ja’Kiyan Good, Sahirah Smalls, Trent Lamaster, and Kemiyah Harden. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been selected by their teachers as Students of the Quarter for the third nine weeks of school. These students come to school eager to learn and ready to help others. Congratulations to Kelsy Thorn, Jake Turner, Maggie Beth Betenbaugh, Breanna Davis, Rylan McCoy, Nevaeh Rice, Ja’Kiyan Good, Sahirah Smalls, Trent Lamaster, and Kemiyah Harden. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been selected by their teachers as Students of the Quarter for the third nine weeks. These students have positive behavior, outstanding social skills such as sharing, and come to school eager to learn. Congratulations to Isaiah Garland, Justin Ward, Bayla Morrow, Andrew Millwood, Jaelyn Davis, Libby Hardin, Eli Thompson, Jazmyn Wade, Maggie Grace Lancaster, Mason Cromer, and Emma Hart. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been selected by their teachers as Students of the Quarter for the third nine weeks. These students have positive behavior, outstanding social skills such as sharing, and come to school eager to learn. Congratulations to Isaiah Garland, Justin Ward, Bayla Morrow, Andrew Millwood, Jaelyn Davis, Libby Hardin, Eli Thompson, Jazmyn Wade, Maggie Grace Lancaster, Mason Cromer, and Emma Hart.

MONARCH — Their eagerness to learn and readiness to help others along with postive behavior and outstanding social skills are what enabled some students to be named Monarch Elementary School’s Students of the Quarter.

In a statement released Thursday, MES announced the names of its Students of the Quarter for the third nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year. The Students of the Quarter are selected for grades 5K-2nd and 3rd-5th. The students are selected by their teachers.

5K-2nd

• Kelsy Thorn

• Jake Turner

• Maggie Beth Betenbaugh

• Breanna Davis

• Rylan McCoy

• Nevaeh Rice

• Ja’Kiyan Good

• Sahirah Smalls

• Trent Lamaster

• Kemiyah Harden

The press release states that these students were chosen Students of the Quarter because they “come to school eager to learn and ready to help others.”

3rd-5th

• Isaiah Garland

• Justin Ward

• Bayla Morrow

• Andrew Millwood

• Jaelyn Davis

• Libby Hardin

• Eli Thompson

• Jazmyn Wade

• Maggie Grace Lancaster

• Mason Cromer

• Emma Hart

The press release states that these students were chosen Students of the Quarter because they “have positive behavior, outstanding social skills such as sharing, and come to school eager to learn.”

So congratulations to these young ladies and gentlemen who we hope will always be Star Students each and every day and inspire their fellow students to do the same. Equally important, we hope they will apply those qualities that won them the title of Star Student to their everyday lives and enjoy the success, honor, and recognition that always comes to those who not only have, but live those qualities each and every day. If they do, then they will enjoy success, not only in the classroom, but throughout the rest of their lives.

