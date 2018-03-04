At the Billy Graham Library

Donna McMurray | The Union Times A long line of visitors make their way to Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC, Tuesday morning. They were among the many who visited the library to pay their respects to Rev. Graham who died February 21. The library contains many exhibits depicting Graham’s life from childhood through his many decades as the world’s most famous, respected, and beloved Christian evangelist. Donna McMurray | The Union Times A long line of visitors make their way to Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC, Tuesday morning. They were among the many who visited the library to pay their respects to Rev. Graham who died February 21. The library contains many exhibits depicting Graham’s life from childhood through his many decades as the world’s most famous, respected, and beloved Christian evangelist. Donna McMurray | The Union Times This exhibit in the Billy Graham Library depicts the barn on his family farm in North Carolina where he grew up. The library has had many visitors in recent weeks since Graham, the world’s best known, respected, and beloved evangelist, passed away Feb. 21. The library chronicles Graham’s life from his childhood through his many decades preaching the word of God around the world. Donna McMurray | The Union Times This exhibit in the Billy Graham Library depicts the barn on his family farm in North Carolina where he grew up. The library has had many visitors in recent weeks since Graham, the world’s best known, respected, and beloved evangelist, passed away Feb. 21. The library chronicles Graham’s life from his childhood through his many decades preaching the word of God around the world. Donna McMurray | The Union Times ”Ruth’s Corner” is the gift shop in the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC. It is named for the wife of Rev. Billy Graham. Graham, the world’s best known, admired, and love Christian evangelist, died Feb. 21. The library chronicles Graham’s life from his childhood on a farm in North Carolina through his decades of preaching the Gospel around the world. Donna McMurray | The Union Times ”Ruth’s Corner” is the gift shop in the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC. It is named for the wife of Rev. Billy Graham. Graham, the world’s best known, admired, and love Christian evangelist, died Feb. 21. The library chronicles Graham’s life from his childhood on a farm in North Carolina through his decades of preaching the Gospel around the world. Donna McMurray | The Union Times This horse drawn wagon is a reminder of the humble farming origins of the Rev. Billy Graham. The flowers that adorn it are a reminder of Graham’s passing at the age of 99 on Feb. 21. The display is part of the larger story of Graham’s life and ministry at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC. Donna McMurray | The Union Times This horse drawn wagon is a reminder of the humble farming origins of the Rev. Billy Graham. The flowers that adorn it are a reminder of Graham’s passing at the age of 99 on Feb. 21. The display is part of the larger story of Graham’s life and ministry at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE, NC — The passing of Rev. Billy Graham has lead to an outpouring of sympathy and prayers for the Graham family and remembrances of a great servant of God who spread the good news of Jesus Christ for much of the 20th century and into the 21st century.

It has also lead many to visit the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC, among them Donna McMurray, Officer Manager and Sales Director for The Union Times. During her visit, McMurray took pictures of the exterior and interior of the library which houses Graham’s life story from his childhood on a North Carolina farm through his years as an evangelist, years that saw him preach crusades around the world and bring millions to a saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Several of those pictures accompany this story and we bring them to you our readers to give you some idea of the memories contained in that library, memories of the life and ministry of a great servant of God who now dwells forever with his Lord and Savior. It is our hope you enjoy them and that they bring back pleasant memories of Rev. Graham and perhaps inspire you to visit his library and, more importantly, take to heart the message Rev. Graham preached throughout his life and let it change your life as well.

We leave you with this quote from Rev. Graham, words of hope from a sinner saved by grace.

My home is in Heaven. I’m just traveling through this world.

Donna McMurray | The Union Times A long line of visitors make their way to Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC, Tuesday morning. They were among the many who visited the library to pay their respects to Rev. Graham who died February 21. The library contains many exhibits depicting Graham's life from childhood through his many decades as the world's most famous, respected, and beloved Christian evangelist. Donna McMurray | The Union Times This exhibit in the Billy Graham Library depicts the barn on his family farm in North Carolina where he grew up. The library has had many visitors in recent weeks since Graham, the world's best known, respected, and beloved evangelist, passed away Feb. 21. The library chronicles Graham's life from his childhood through his many decades preaching the word of God around the world. Donna McMurray | The Union Times "Ruth's Corner" is the gift shop in the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC. It is named for the wife of Rev. Billy Graham. Graham, the world's best known, admired, and love Christian evangelist, died Feb. 21. The library chronicles Graham's life from his childhood on a farm in North Carolina through his decades of preaching the Gospel around the world. Donna McMurray | The Union Times This horse drawn wagon is a reminder of the humble farming origins of the Rev. Billy Graham. The flowers that adorn it are a reminder of Graham's passing at the age of 99 on Feb. 21. The display is part of the larger story of Graham's life and ministry at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC. Donna McMurray | The Union Times In the course of his life and ministry the Rev. Billy Graham met people from all walks of life including presidents of the United States and entertainers. This display in the Billy Graham Library shows Graham with some of those entertainers such as singer Johnny Cash. Graham died Feb. 21 at the age of 99 after a life of Christian service that included preaching the good news of Jesus Christ around the world. Donna McMurray | The Union Times The life of the Rev. Billy Graham was indeed a "Journey of Faith" that took him around the world preaching the good news of Jesus Christ. This display, which tells the story of that journey, is part of the Billy Graham Library which chronicles Graham's 99 years in this world, years that saw become the greatest evangelist of the 20th and 21st centuries. Graham went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 21.

Memories of a life of Christian service