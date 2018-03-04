Able to check out books again

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Library is located on the ground floor of the USC Union Central Building at 309 East Academy Street, Union. The library is also serving as satellite location for the Union County Carnegie Library. The others are Carisle Town Hall at 3911 Fishdam Avenue, Carlisle; Jacob’s Well Mission Home, 102 Hope Drive, Lockhart; and the Jonesville Town Hall Senior Center, 131 North Main Street, Jonesville. Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Library is located on the ground floor of the USC Union Central Building at 309 East Academy Street, Union. The library is also serving as satellite location for the Union County Carnegie Library. The others are Carisle Town Hall at 3911 Fishdam Avenue, Carlisle; Jacob’s Well Mission Home, 102 Hope Drive, Lockhart; and the Jonesville Town Hall Senior Center, 131 North Main Street, Jonesville.

UNION COUNTY — Patrons of the Union County Carnegie Library are once again able to check out books and get them from the library’s satellite locations in Union, Jonesville, Carlisle, and Lockhart.

In a statement released Thursday, the library announced that it “is excited to announce our satellite locations are now open throughout the county! We are happy to be operating out of the Carlisle Town Hall, Jacob’s Well in Lockhart, Jonesville Town Hall, and the USC Union library.”

The press release states that “library staff are located in each satellite … and will be happy to answer any questions you may have, or assist you with placing items on hold.” The library satellites are located in the following locations and staff will present at those location at the following times:

• Carlisle Town Hall, 3911 Fishdam Avenue, Carlisle — Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Jacob’s Well Mission Home, 102 Hope Drive, Lockhart — Tuesday-Friday, 12-5 p.m.

• Jonesville Town Hall Senior Center, 131 North Main Street, Jonesville — Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m.

• USC Union Library, 309 East Academy Street, Union (Please note: the university library is open Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Carnegie Library staff will be assisting University staff during the following hours:

Monday & Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 3-5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

SCLENDS

The press release states that patrons can now check out books, movies, audiobooks and other items by placing them on hold using SCLENDS. To search the catalog and place items on hold, visit https://sclends.lib.sc.us. Once you have found an item to place on hold, simply select either Carlisle, Jonesville, Lockhart, or USC Union as your desired pickup location.

Computers

Computers are located in each satellite site, and black/white printing and copying is available for $.10 per page. Our phone is once again working so please feel free to also contact us at 427-7140 or email info@unionlibrary.org. Follow our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary for updates on upcoming Spring and Summer events and programs.

Donations

We are still collecting donations to offset costs incurred from the flood. Donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/devastating-flood-damage-to-library. Service to the community is our number one priority and concern, and we have been disheartened by the number of setbacks we’ve had the past few months. We are honored and proud to serve Union County, and thank you all for your patience and support during this process.

Library operating four satellite locations