Sympathy for our little town

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column Connie Porter looks at the possibility that the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School may soon close and reviews the other losses the Town of Lockhart has experienced in recent years. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column Connie Porter looks at the possibility that the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School may soon close and reviews the other losses the Town of Lockhart has experienced in recent years.

I want to send my heartfelt sympathy to our small town of Lockhart. This is the last year that there will be classes at Lockhart Elementary and Middle School.

The children will be bused to different schools, Foster Park, Monarch, and Sims. They will probably be on a two-hour bus ride, just a guess. May not be with their friends, be crowded in classrooms, where the teacher won’t know their names, or personality.

Donnie made a suggestion that why not bus children from the other schools here and make these classrooms bigger. We have a full size cafeteria, auditorium, and full size gym. So do you have that at the other elementary schools? They want to hear our word on Monday, but why, when everything is already set in place?

So let me get this straight: We lost the Mill, which was the town’s livelihood. Of course that was Milliken. Then the High School, for the numbers, but that fell through, some of our young people went to Whitmire to continue with the small school, some went to the Christian School and some did school on-line. Then the Post Office, they were wanting to close ours, but they did let us vote and we got to keep it, even with shorter hours. They got rid of our Postal worker, Debbie, and we worked like crazy to get a petition to get her back, whether it was our hard work or not we did get her back. We work hard to try to build up our little town, just to lose everything, by people who don’t live here.

Pulled In Two Directions

That’s enough whining, it doesn’t do any good. So let me tell you what a day I had one morning at 6 a.m. I am very glad it was dark out. You all know by now that for some stupid reason we adopted a puppy. So I decided to take Daisy and him out to potty at the same time, big mistake.

So Daisy’s on an extender, and the pup is on a 6 foot leash. Daisy goes down close to the road, and the pup goes in the opposite direction, up the hill. So I pull on the extender to get Daisy up the hill and it seemed like no trouble at all. I had pulled the collar off of her head and she went into the woods.

In the meantime, the leash got off of my hand and now I have two loose dogs. I’m trying to catch the leash and call Daisy and fell flat on my face up the hill in the area they use for waste. Luckily I missed all that and just stretched my arm and finally got the leash and Daisy came back and I got the collar back on her. But I’m looking in the dark for a shadow of my shoe, finally I found it half way up the hill.

Well I came in and told Gina what happened, and you know what she did? Laughed until she hurt. She said she knew it shouldn’t be funny, but it really was.

Well, that’s about all I can think of, so I’ll say good night, and find me some supper. I’ve been waiting for Chuck to come over after a birthday dinner that Anita cooked for his birthday, but maybe he doesn’t want his birthday gift. You know he was almost a leap year. baby. The 28th, last day of February.

Call at 1-864-545-6652.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column Connie Porter looks at the possibility that the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School may soon close and reviews the other losses the Town of Lockhart has experienced in recent years. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Town-of-Lockhart.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column Connie Porter looks at the possibility that the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School may soon close and reviews the other losses the Town of Lockhart has experienced in recent years.

News Around Lockhart