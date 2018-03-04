Volleyball teams in tournaments

Photo courtesy of Dale Palmer The Union County Volleyball Club’s 15 Club Team will play in the SAVL Spring Madness Tournament on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11. Pictured are the Head Coach Larry Oates and team members Debra Ford, Jasmine Martin, Hannah Gilliam, Carley Sumner, Kayla Sinclair, Abby Gregory, Taylor Austin, and Blake Madison. Photo courtesy of Dale Palmer The Union County Volleyball Club’s 15 Club Team will play in the SAVL Spring Madness Tournament on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11. Pictured are the Head Coach Larry Oates and team members Debra Ford, Jasmine Martin, Hannah Gilliam, Carley Sumner, Kayla Sinclair, Abby Gregory, Taylor Austin, and Blake Madison. Photo courtesy of Dale Palmer The Union County Volleyball Club’s 16 Power Team will play in the Southern Classic Power Tournament Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11. Pictured are Head Coach Anita Whitney and team members Aubrey Thompson, Layla Voiselle, Maggie Grace Genoble, Macayla Sinclair, Korbin Dean, Gracie Crocker, Brina Childers, and Julia Whitney. Photo courtesy of Dale Palmer The Union County Volleyball Club’s 16 Power Team will play in the Southern Classic Power Tournament Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11. Pictured are Head Coach Anita Whitney and team members Aubrey Thompson, Layla Voiselle, Maggie Grace Genoble, Macayla Sinclair, Korbin Dean, Gracie Crocker, Brina Childers, and Julia Whitney. Photo courtesy of Dale Palmer The Union County Volleyball Club’s 14 Club will play in the SAVL Spring Madness Tournament on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11. Pictured are Head Coach Tracie Campbell and teams members Alexis Lanier, Raina Smith, Logan Campbell, Rheagan Johnson, Alyssa Thompson, Zoe Hunt, Rachel Duncan, Emma Scott, Sarah Blackmon, and Assistant Coach Dale Palmer. Photo courtesy of Dale Palmer The Union County Volleyball Club’s 14 Club will play in the SAVL Spring Madness Tournament on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11. Pictured are Head Coach Tracie Campbell and teams members Alexis Lanier, Raina Smith, Logan Campbell, Rheagan Johnson, Alyssa Thompson, Zoe Hunt, Rachel Duncan, Emma Scott, Sarah Blackmon, and Assistant Coach Dale Palmer.

UNION COUNTY — The three teams of the Union County Volleyball Club will all be playing in tournaments next Saturday.

The club’s teams are 16 Power, 15 Club, and 14 Club on March 10 the 16 Power Team will be playing in the Southern Classic Power Tournament which will be held at the Upwards Complex on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11. The 15 Club and 14 Club teams will each be playing in their respective divisions in the SAVL Spring Madness Tournament. The SAVL Spring Madness Tournament will also be held March 10, but the location has yet to be announced.

As of this week, the 16 Power Team has played in three tournaments while the 15 Club and 14 Club teams have each played in two.

The 16 Power Team is made up of players Julia Whitney, Brina Childers, Korbin Dean, Gracie Crocker, Macayla Sinclair, Maggie Grace Genoble, Layla Voiselle, Aubrey Thompson, Assistant Coach Dale Palmer, and Head Coach Anita Whitney.

The 15 Club Team is made up of players Taylor Austin, Sarah Hart, Abby Gregory, Carley Sumner, Kayla Sinclair, Hannah Gilliam, Jasmine Martin, Madison Blackwell, Debra Ford, Assistant Coach Anita Whitney, and Head Coach Norman Oates Jr.

The 14 Club Team is made up of players Sarah Blackmon, Raina Smith, Alexis Lanier, Logan Campbell, Emma Scott, Michaela Purdie, Rachel Duncan, Zoe Hunt, Rheagan Johnson, Alyssa Thompson, Assistant Coach Dale Palmer, and Head Coach Tracie Campbell.

For the results of the upcoming tournaments and for more about the Union County Volleyball Club see upcoming editions of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

