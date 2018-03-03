A Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Community Missionary Church is. Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Community Missionary Church is.

Read 1 Samuel 16:1-13

Who can hide in secret places so that I cannot see them? declares the Lord. “Do not I fill heaven and earth?” declares the Lord.

— Jeremiah 23:24 (NIV)

PRAYER: O God, thank you for knowing us completely. Help us to live so that others may see you in us. As Jesus taught us, we pray, ” Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. Forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who sins against us. And lead us not into temptation” (Luke 11:2-4, NIV). Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I will value myself and others by looking at the heart the way God does.