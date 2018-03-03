Rotaract Club now at USC Union

Photo courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Rotaract Club held its first meeting at USC Union this past Wednesday. The club, which is sponsored by the Union Rotary Club, helps college age students evolve their leadership and professional skills. The members of the Rotaract Club are Mary Scarborough, Mary Beth Hanvey (Vice-President), Deion Eison (Secretary), Lacey Guerry (President), Sally Jo Wrennall, AJ Eison, John Michael Greer (Treasurer), Bryana Vaughan. Photo courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Rotaract Club held its first meeting at USC Union this past Wednesday. The club, which is sponsored by the Union Rotary Club, helps college age students evolve their leadership and professional skills. The members of the Rotaract Club are Mary Scarborough, Mary Beth Hanvey (Vice-President), Deion Eison (Secretary), Lacey Guerry (President), Sally Jo Wrennall, AJ Eison, John Michael Greer (Treasurer), Bryana Vaughan.

UNION — USC Union has added a new student club and would like to welcome the USC Union Rotaract Club to campus! The first meeting was held on Wednesday, February 21 at 12:30 p.m. in the USC Union Community Room.

Rotaract clubs bring together college students to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service. Meetings will be held every third Wednesday at 12 p.m. on campus and all college-aged students are encouraged to join. The club will host fundraisers, do community service projects, and will assist the Rotary Club of Union with projects. For more information, please email uscunionrotaract@gmail.com or Annie Smith (USC Union Rotaract advisor) alsmith@mailbox.sc.edu

Rotaract caters to college age students to help them evolve with their leadership and professional skills to use after they graduate. There are currently 250,792 Rotaractors in 10,904 Rotaract clubs in 184 countries in the world.

The Rotary Club of Union sponsors the Union High School Interact Club and is proud to sponsor the Rotaract Club now, as well. The Rotary club will offer support, opportunities, and project work. Rotary members are business and professional leaders that make up a global network of 1.2 million Rotarians that belong to more than 34,000 Rotary Clubs in over 200 countries.

Photo courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Rotaract Club held its first meeting at USC Union this past Wednesday. The club, which is sponsored by the Union Rotary Club, helps college age students evolve their leadership and professional skills. The members of the Rotaract Club are Mary Scarborough, Mary Beth Hanvey (Vice-President), Deion Eison (Secretary), Lacey Guerry (President), Sally Jo Wrennall, AJ Eison, John Michael Greer (Treasurer), Bryana Vaughan. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Rotaract.jpg Photo courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Rotaract Club held its first meeting at USC Union this past Wednesday. The club, which is sponsored by the Union Rotary Club, helps college age students evolve their leadership and professional skills. The members of the Rotaract Club are Mary Scarborough, Mary Beth Hanvey (Vice-President), Deion Eison (Secretary), Lacey Guerry (President), Sally Jo Wrennall, AJ Eison, John Michael Greer (Treasurer), Bryana Vaughan.

New club sponsored by Union Rotary Club