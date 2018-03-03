Miss USC Union Pageant March 10

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Miss USC Union Pageant will be held Saturday, March 10 at 6 p.m. in the USC Union Main Building Auditorium. Eight young ladies will compete for the crown, scholarship and privilege of being named Miss USC Union 2018. Proceeds from the event will go to the Upstate Alzheimer’s Association. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Miss USC Union Pageant will be held Saturday, March 10 at 6 p.m. in the USC Union Main Building Auditorium. Eight young ladies will compete for the crown, scholarship and privilege of being named Miss USC Union 2018. Proceeds from the event will go to the Upstate Alzheimer’s Association.

UNION — The stage is dazzling and the contestants are ready! On March 10, 2018 the University of South Carolina Union will host the Miss USC Union Pageant. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Red, White & Blue.” The venue will be held in the USC Union Main Building Auditorium on March 10 at 6 p.m.

Eight lovely and talented contestants are competing for the crown, scholarship and privilege of being named Miss USC Union 2018. In alphabetical order they are: Ivanna Bell (Jonesville), Daytona Caldwell (Union), Whitney Duncan (Buffalo), Caroline England (Union), Azaireion “AJ” Eison (Union), Lindsay Jarvis (Pacolet), Mary Scarborough (Jonesville) and Delaney Wood (Union).

Co-Emcees for the evening will be Mr. Bill Moore and Dr. Christine Sixta-Rinehart. Kailen Wicker, Miss USC Union 2017 will perform a vocal solo and end her year’s reign as queen. Aundi Hunter, The Upstate Director of Development for Alzheimer’s will be in attendance and briefly speak on behalf of the organization and the resources that are available in Union County. This will be an evening of pageantry.

Admission to the pageant is by ticket only. The tickets are $5 each and will be sold the night of the pageant at the door. Proceeds will go to the Upstate Alzheimer’s Association. The community is invited to come out and enjoy this event!

