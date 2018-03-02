Jackets fall to Chester 4-2

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Boys Soccer Team fell 4-2 in Wednesday’s game against Chester High School.

Soccer Coach David McIntire said Wednesday that while they lost, the Yellow Jackets had “a good controlling game of possession 60-40.” Furthermore, McIntire said the team “got 20 shots on Chester” but “just couldn’t get them in the net.” He said that despite the loss the team “continues to improve,” attributing its losses to “some unlucky breaks.”

McIntire said that he is “satisfied with the progress of the team” and is confident that “we will win our fair share of games.”

The UCHS Boys Soccer Team will travel to York today (Friday) to play York High School with the JV to play at 5:30 p.m. and the Varsity to play following that game.

