Lady Bantams fall to Lady Pioneers

UNION — The USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team came up short last Saturday in two games against the Lady Pioneers of Spartanburg Methodist College.

In Game 1, the Lady Bantams fell 5-1, but Game 2 was closer with a final score of 8-6 in SMC’s favor.

Coach Amanda Warley said that the individual statistics in Game 1 were:

• Lady Bantam Sarah Wrennall — 2 for 3

• Lady Bantam Caylee Austin — 1 for 1 with the only RBI

Warley said that the individual statistics for Game 2 were:

• Lady Bantam Hannah Johnson — 3 for 4 with a double and two runs batted in

• Lady Bantam Ashley Phillips — 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a triple

• Lady Bantam Lacey Guerry — 1 for 4 with 1 RBI and 1 run

Both were played at City Park in downtown Union.

Warley said that the Lady Bantams will next play in Martinsville, Virginia where they will face the Lady Patriots of Patrick Henry Community College on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. She said that Saturday’s game will be the start of a series of away games throughout March for the Lady Bantams who she said will not play another home game until April.

Lady Bantams Schedule

March

• Saturday, March 10 TBA vs. TBA (Ripken Spring Training Games) (Myrtle Beach, SC)

• Saturday, March 10 TBA vs. TBA (Ripken Spring Training Games) (Myrtle Beach, SC)

• Wednesday, March 14 TBA vs Myrtle Beach Spring Training Tournament (double header)

• Saturday, March 17 at 2 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Saturday, March 17 at 4 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Sunday, March 18 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. Louisburg College

• Sunday, March 18 at 2 p.m. EDT* vs. Louisburg College

• Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m. EDT* at USC Salkehatchie

• Saturday, March 24 at 4 p.m. EDT* at USC Salkehatchie

April

• Friday, April 6 at 1 p.m. EDT* at USC Sumter

• Friday, April 6 at 3 p.m. EDT* at USC Sumter

• Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Sumter

• Saturday, April 7 at 3 p.m. EDT * vs. USC Sumter

• Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Saturday, April 14 at 4 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Sunday, April 22 at 1 p .m. EDT* at Spartanburg Methodist

• Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. EDT* at Spartanburg Methodist

* Conference event

Team to play Lady Patriots in Virginia

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

