Library satellites now open

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library is now operating out of four satellite locations in Carlisle, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Union. Library staff are at each of the four locations along with its computers and black/white printing and copying for $.10 per page is also available at those locations. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library is now operating out of four satellite locations in Carlisle, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Union. Library staff are at each of the four locations along with its computers and black/white printing and copying for $.10 per page is also available at those locations.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Carnegie Library is once again open for business only this time in four different locations around the county.

In a posting on its Facebook page, the library announced the opening of its “satellite locations” in Union, Jonesville, Carlisle, and Lockhart. The posting states that the library is “ happy to be operating” out of the following locations on the following schedules:

• Carlisle Town Hall, 3911, Fish Dam Avenue, Carlisle — Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Jonesville Town Hall Senior Center, 131 North Main Street, Jonesville — Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m.

• Jacob’s Well, 102 Hope Drive, Lockhart — Tuesday-Friday from 12-5 p.m.

• USC Union Library, 309 East Academy Street, Union — Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The library closed its doors the weekend following a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 30 that kicked off a $1.8 million restoration program that will involve the renovation, upgrade and expansion of the library building at 300 East South Street. The library was closed to allow staff to relocate its materials and equipment to its temporary location in the old Graham Cash building at 127 East Main Street.

The library reopened at its temporary location on Wednesday, January 3, but was forced to close again on Thursday, January 4, when a sprinkler froze, ruptured, and caused a flood. The ruptured sprinkler was on a floor the library was not leasing, but it nevertheless flooded the entire building.

The flooding forced the library to once again relocate, and Director Rieta Drinkwine said in January that the library was moving its collection of books, DVDs, CDs, and other materials intos storage in the Berry Builder Mart building on Lakeside Drive. Unlike the satellite locations in Carlisle, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Union, Drinkwine said the storage facility would not be open to the public.

Even though the satellite facilities are now open, the library is still in the process of getting some of its service systems back in operation. The posting states that “service to the community is our number one priority and concern, and we have been disheartened by the number of setbacks we’ve had the past few months. We are still working with our consortium, SCLENDS, so that you will be able to place materials on hold — when that feature becomes available again, an announcement will be made.“

The posting states that “computers are located in each satellite location, as well as black/white printing and copying for $.10 per page. Faxing is unfortunately not currently available at any of our satellite sites. Library staff are located in each satellite during the posted days and times and will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Our phone is once again working so please feel free to also contact us at 427-7140 or email info@unionlibrary.org .

Dealing with the aftermath of the flooding of the Graham Cash building including moving its equipment and materials to new locations has proved costly to the library. To deal with that cost, the library set up a Go Fund Me page — https://www.gofundme.com/devastating-flood-damage-to-library — in January to enable the public to contribute to the effort to get the library open again. All donations to the library’s Go Fund Me page are tax deductible.

The Go Fund Me page is linked to the library’s Facebook page which states that “we are still collecting donations to offset costs incurred” and asks that the public to continue to make donations and enable it to offset those costs.

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library is now operating out of four satellite locations in Carlisle, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Union. Library staff are at each of the four locations along with its computers and black/white printing and copying for $.10 per page is also available at those locations. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Library-Locations.jpg Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library is now operating out of four satellite locations in Carlisle, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Union. Library staff are at each of the four locations along with its computers and black/white printing and copying for $.10 per page is also available at those locations.

In Carlisle, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Union

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.