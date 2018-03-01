Traveling Vietnam Wall at BREC

Photo courtesy of American Veterans Traveling Tribute The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall will be at the Broad River Electric Cooperative headquarters in Gaffney May 3-6. The 80-percent scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. is the largest replica traveling the country. It contains every single name etched on the original. The wall will be available for public viewing beginning at noon May 3 through 3 p.m. May 6. Photo courtesy of American Veterans Traveling Tribute The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall will be at the Broad River Electric Cooperative headquarters in Gaffney May 3-6. The 80-percent scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. is the largest replica traveling the country. It contains every single name etched on the original. The wall will be available for public viewing beginning at noon May 3 through 3 p.m. May 6.

GAFFNEY — Broad River Electric is bringing The American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) Vietnam Wall to its 811 Hamrick Street headquarters in Gaffney. The 80-percent scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. will be accessible to the public from noon Thursday, May 3 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 6. Members attending the cooperatives’ Annual Meeting on Saturday, May 5 will also be able to experience The AVTT Vietnam Wall.

The cooperative will host events surrounding The Wall’s arrival, including an honor escort into Gaffney on Wednesday, May 2, an opening ceremony at noon on Thursday followed by a candlelight service Thursday evening, tributes to veterans and first responders, and a closing ceremony on Sunday.

“Veterans have been such an important part of this cooperative’s history,” said Board of Trustees chairperson Norris Fowler. “We wanted to pay tribute to them and all those that have served our country by bringing the AVTT Vietnam Wall to our community.”

“I think it is great that Broad River Electric is doing this,” said Todd Humphries, Cherokee County’s Veterans Affairs Officer. “This community has always been committed in their support of our veterans and this is a good way to remember our Vietnam Veterans.”

The AVTT Vietnam Wall is the largest replica traveling the country. Across its 360-foot length, the wall contains every single name etched on the original. At its apex, the memorial is eight-feet tall.

You can stop by and pay your respects 24 hours per day. Tracing paper for recording wall rubbings will also be available and volunteers will be on hand to assist in locating names.

