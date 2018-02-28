Valentine’s King and Queen crowned

Courtesy photo Gerald Brock and Sadie McWhite won king and queen for Valentine’s on Thursday, February 15 at the Buffalo Opera House in Buffalo. Courtesy photo Gerald Brock and Sadie McWhite won king and queen for Valentine’s on Thursday, February 15 at the Buffalo Opera House in Buffalo.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, March 1 at the USC-U gazebo. Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, our world, as well as for the Church.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray fervently for the revival and awakening we need to turn us in the right direction. Pray for God’s guidance and protection for our leaders. Please pray for our military, police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

Let us pray for protection of all those in our schools, and for comfort for those who have been bereaved or injured in school shootings.

ALL ARE WELCOME. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

Lent Services Continue

Lent is a six-week period that begins with Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday. It is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the number of days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before beginning His earthly ministry and during which He faced — and rejected — three temptations offered Him by Satan.

The institutional purpose of Lent is to the prepare Christians through such things as prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial. Its institutional purpose is heightened in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, which commemorates the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, beginning on Palm Sunday when Christ entered Jerusalem, through His crucifixion on Good Friday, and culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Locally, Lent is celebrated at Grace United Methodist Church which hosts a service each Wednesday during the Lenten Season. Each service is lead and the Lenten message delivered by a different minister from a different church in Union County. After each ceremony, worshippers adjourn to the GUMC Social Hall where they will enjoy a meal prepared by church members.

Services start at noon and are immediately followed by the lunch which costs $6 per person.

The Lenten services at GUMC began on Ash Wednesday (Feb. 14) and are continuing with the following services:

• Wednesday, Feb. 28

The speaker will be the Rev. Robbie Stollger from First Baptist Church.

The after service menu will pork loin, Asian slaw, sweet potatoes, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee.

Grace UMC continues the Community Lenten Services/Lunch on March 7 with a focus on prayer as we commemorate the World Day of Prayer. The sanctuary will be open for those who would like prayer until 3 p.m. Please join us!”

• Wednesday, March 7

The speaker will be the Rev. Jeff Farmer from Sardis United Methodist Church.

The after service menu will include chicken casserole, green beans, fruit salad, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee.

• Wednesday, March 14

The speaker will be the Rev. Lee Moseley from Union Presbyterian Church.

The after service menu will include marinated chicken breast, potato casserole, broccoli salad, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee.

• Wednesday, March 21

The speaker will be the Rev. Richard Lewis from Buffalo United Methodist Church.

The after service will include hot dogs with chili, coleslaw, baked beans, potato chips, dessert, tea & coffee.

• Wednesday, March 28

The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett from St. Paul Baptist Church.

The after service menu will include fried chicken, green beans, macaroni/cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea & coffee.

Benefit For Kerry Woods

A Benefit for Kerry Woods who has Stage 2 Lung Cancer will be held Friday, March 23 at the Horseshoe Music House at 111 Harris Street, Union.

There will be a Fish Fry with Hush Puppies, French Fries, slaw, drink, and dessert for $7 a plate.

Takeout will be ready at 5 p.m.

To place orders call Susan at 426-0583 or Marissa at 466-5811.

Free Tax Services

SC Thrive at Healthy U Behavioral Health Services, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, will offer free tax services. Tax preparers will be there from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 6. Call 864-429-1656 for more information.

March At The UCAC

These are the events and activities which are taking place in March at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, March 13 at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Jam At Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, March 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.! Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community while enjoying your lunch! Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, March 23 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m. $5 members/ $10 non-members.

Bible Journaling With Ashlee — Have you always be interested in learning about Bible journaling? This is your chance! Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m. $15 members/$20 nonmembers. Bring your Bible or sketchpad. Must pre-register.

2018 Middle/High School Art Show Reception — UCAC will honor Union County’s talented middle/high school students with a reception on Thursday, March 22 starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 50 pieces of artwork created by students, 6th-12th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

2018 Wine Tasting — Join us on Friday, March 23 for the 2018 Wine Tasting. Overmountain Vineyards, a boutique family owned vinyeard in Tryon, NC, will be supplying our event . Gather your friends and join us for an evening of french styled wines. Tickets $15 members/$20 non-members and can be purchased at UCAC or from any board member. Tastings will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE DOOR

2018 Chalk Walk — The 2nd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes.

Saturday, April 7 from 9-11 a.m. $10 members/$15 nonmembers ( call for group pricing)

Please call Amber at 864-429-2817 to register.

Democrats Hold Convention

The Union County Democratic Party County Convention Meeting will be held Monday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at the Union County Courthouse.

All meetings are open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Union County FCA Banquet

The Union County FCA Banquet “We Are One” will be held Tuesday, March 6, in the Union County High School Cafeteria.

There will be a “Meet & Greet” at 5:30 p.m. followed by supper at 6 p.m. and the speaker at 6:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Shane Williamson, President and CEO of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Tickets are $10. Contact Mike Stalnaker for tickets at 864-426-2667 or Mstalnaker@fca.org.

One Spirit. One Purpose. One Faith.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper Wednesday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The menu includes pinto beans, cabbage, stewed potatoes, cornbread, drink, and dessert for $5.

This is a fundraiser for cancer patient Cheryle Fowler.

Any extra donation is greatly appreciated.

Trip To Harrah’s Cherokee Casino

Come join Betsy and Company along with Over the Hill Gang Relay For Life Team for a fun-filled day trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, Saturday, March 10.

First pickup at 7 a.m. at Jonesville’s Municipal Building and second pickup 7:30 a.m. in Union at the old Walmart Parking lot.

If interested feel free to contact Betsy Thompson at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171. All are welcome.

‘Victory Garden’ Workshop

Piedmont Physic Garden welcomes back Union natives and long-time gardening enthusiasts Tommy Sinclair and Buddy Blackman to lead our “Victory Garden” Workshop on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Come learn how to create and maintain your own year-round vegetable and herb gardens modeled after the Victory Gardens of the World War II era.

Although most of the workshop will be held inside, we hope to conduct some of the workshop outside (weather permitting.)

General Admission is $20. Space is limited. To reserve your spot, please sign up online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org or call us at 864-427-2556. We look forward to seeing you!

30th Anniversary Celebration

The Maple Ridge Baptist Church Musical Choir will celebrate its 30th Anniversary on Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Johnny L. Johnson, Pastor.

The public is invited to come and join in the celebration of the choir’s anniversary.

Beekeepers To Meet

The Union County Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, March 13 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30.

Jim and Jan Stevens will demonstrate use of the club’s electric extractor. The extractor will be available for club members who have participated in the demonstration to use for honey extraction.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Benefit Dinner

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a dinner on Sunday, March 18 at 12 p.m.

This is a benefit for Emily O’Dell Martin. She is the granddaughter of Brian and Jan Stalnaker.

The menu will include turkey with dressing, cranberry sauce, gravy, speckled butter beans, corn, deviled eggs, rice, creamed potatoes, roll, dessert and tea at a cost of $9 per person.

Ag + Art Tour

The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour is currently seeking farms to participate in the nation’s largest free farm tour to take place in June 2018. This free, self-guided tour is a great way for farms to showcase their operation and expand their exposure to locals and visitors alike.

Tour stops include family farms that produce food (produce or proteins), fiber or timber to traditional agricultural products and add value (on-farm breweries, distilleries, cideries, cheesemakers, etc.), or are other farm-based activities, such as farmer’s markets & roadside stands.

A special feature of this Tour is the art component, as local artisans will be assigned to participating farm sites during the tour weekends. These artisans will be showcasing (and selling) their work, creating a unique blended visitor experience of both agriculture and art!

The June 2018 tour will include 12 South Carolina counties with different counties participating each weekend in June (see schedule below). The tour will run Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each weekend. Farms are encouraged to participate both days of their assigned weekend.

The weekend for Union County will be June 23-24.

Interested farms can visit our farm recruitment website at www.agandarttour.com/farms to learn more and apply. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Stay tuned for more information about our Tour (June 23-24, 2018) and kick-off dinner (June 21, 2018).

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Tuesday, March 20 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Tuesday, April 17 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

4K And 5K Registration

The Union County School District will hold registration for 4K and 5K students on the following dates at the following schools:

• Tuesday, April 10 at Foster Park Elementary, Lockhart Elementary (5K only), and Jonesville Elementary schools

• Thursday, April 12 at Buffalo Elementary and Monarch Elementary schools

Children who will be attending 4K at Lockhart Elementary may register at any of those schools.

Registration will be held from 8:30-1 a.m. and 2:30-6 p.m. at each school.

Parents are asked to bring their child to the registration for screening which will take approximately 15 minutes.

When they bring their children for registration, parents must bring the following documents with them:

• Their child’s official certificate of immunization (White Card)

• Their child’s birth certificate with state seal

• Their child’s Social Security card

• Proof of residence (tax receipt, power bill, etc.)

Parents are advised to contact their primary care doctor concerning immunization requirements.

Copies of birth certificates may be obtained from the Spartanburg County Health Department in the Office of Vital Records, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Forest Service Summer Jobs For Teens

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage (7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 11-August 4, 2018).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience in trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal and planting projects. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s a great introduction for kids interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants must be prepared for hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their own daily transportation to the Enoree District Office. Each participant must provide his/her own work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be succinct and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Applications must be submitted in “hard copy” form to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 21, 2018. E-mails will not be accepted.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree District Office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

American Pickers In South Carolina

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team plan to film episodes of the American Pickers TV throughout in South Carolina during winter 2018.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique ‘picking’ on history. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:

americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

facebook: @GotAPick

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• March 26, 2018 — Union County High School

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• March 13, 2018

• April 10, 2018

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

