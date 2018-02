Nite Hunt and Bench Show winners

Photo courtesy of United Kennel Club ’PR’ Bar & Buzz’s Fast Track owned by Olin Martin was the winner of the Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt held at the Union County Fairgrounds last Thursday. The Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt is an “All Walker Hunt” and 90-minute “Treeing Walker-Only Event” which preceded the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days which were held at the Fairgrounds last Friday and Saturday. Photo courtesy of United Kennel Club ’PR’ Bar & Buzz’s Fast Track owned by Olin Martin was the winner of the Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt held at the Union County Fairgrounds last Thursday. The Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt is an “All Walker Hunt” and 90-minute “Treeing Walker-Only Event” which preceded the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days which were held at the Fairgrounds last Friday and Saturday. Photo courtesy of United Kennel Club CH ‘PR’ Red Eagle Second Wind owned by Lisa Hunziker was the Opposite Sex Bench Show Winner at the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days which were held at the Union County Fairgrounds last Friday and Saturday. The event tests the hunting abilities of the participating dogs. This past weekend was the third year in a row that the Southern Treeing Walkers Association has held the event in Union County. Photo courtesy of United Kennel Club CH ‘PR’ Red Eagle Second Wind owned by Lisa Hunziker was the Opposite Sex Bench Show Winner at the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days which were held at the Union County Fairgrounds last Friday and Saturday. The event tests the hunting abilities of the participating dogs. This past weekend was the third year in a row that the Southern Treeing Walkers Association has held the event in Union County. Photo courtesy of United Kennel Club ’PR’ Timber Rockin Mia owned by Jerry D Crawford Sr. was the Opposite Sex Hunt Winner at the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days which were held at the Union County Fairgrounds last Friday and Saturday. The event tests the hunting abilities of the participating dogs. This past weekend was the third year in a row that the Southern Treeing Walkers Association has held the event in Union County. Photo courtesy of United Kennel Club ’PR’ Timber Rockin Mia owned by Jerry D Crawford Sr. was the Opposite Sex Hunt Winner at the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days which were held at the Union County Fairgrounds last Friday and Saturday. The event tests the hunting abilities of the participating dogs. This past weekend was the third year in a row that the Southern Treeing Walkers Association has held the event in Union County. Photo courtesy of United Kennel Club CH ‘PR’ Red Eagle Capitol City owned by Lisa Hunziker was the Overall Bench Show Winner at the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days which were held at the Union County Fairgrounds last Friday and Saturday. The event tests the hunting abilities of the participating dogs. This past weekend was the third year in a row that the Southern Treeing Walkers Association has held the event in Union County. Photo courtesy of United Kennel Club CH ‘PR’ Red Eagle Capitol City owned by Lisa Hunziker was the Overall Bench Show Winner at the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days which were held at the Union County Fairgrounds last Friday and Saturday. The event tests the hunting abilities of the participating dogs. This past weekend was the third year in a row that the Southern Treeing Walkers Association has held the event in Union County.

UNION COUNTY — Over the course of three days last week the Union County Fairgrounds went to the dogs with events that tested the hunting skills of the animals and awarded the best performers prizes that they — and their owners, of course — could carry back home in triumph.

For the third year in a row the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days was held in Union County. The event, which tests the hunting skills of the participating dogs, was held this past Friday and Saturday at the Union County Fairgrounds. It included two United Kennel Club licensed Nite Hunts and Bench Shows for UKC registered dogs.

The Treeing Walker Days were preceded this past Thursday by the 13th Annual Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt which was also held at the Fairgrounds.

Nite Hunt Results

These are the Nite Hunt winners from the 13th Annual Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt and the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days.

Overall Winners

• SETWA Overall Hunt Winner

Breed: TW

Dog Name: NITECH ‘PR’ Hardwood Bean Deluxe XXF

Owner: Alex Johnson

Handler: Matt Johnson

• SETWA Opposite Sex Winner

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Timber Rockin Mia

Owner: Jerry D Crawford Sr.

Handler: Cole Gordon

Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt

• Grand Nite Champion Hunt Winner

Breed: TW

Dog Name: GRNITECH ‘PR’ Lota Heart

Owner: Douglas Keaton

Score: 350+

• Nite Champion Hunt Winner

Breed: TW

Dog Name: NITECH ‘PR’ Beason Nocturnal Short Mag

Owner: Joe D Beason Jr.

Score: 425+

• Registered 1st/Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt Winner

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Bar & Buzz’s Fast Track

Owner: Olin Martin

Score: 850+

• Registered 2nd

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ No Doubt Sheeza

Owner: Ross Mullis

Score: 562 1/2+

• Registered 3rd

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’Isaac’s River Bend

Owner: Doug Isaac

Score: 550+

• Registered 4th

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’Night Heats Stylish Smoke

Owner: Mathew Johnson

Score: 325+

• Registered 5th

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Fort Mtn Hardwood Zeb

Owner: Michael L Bramlet

Score: 25+

Friday Nite Hunt

• Grand Nite Champion 1st/HS Male Friday

Breed: TW

Dog Name: GRNITECH ‘PR’ TBS Tree Talking Worm

Owner: Dillion Bradshaw

Handler: Dillion

Score: 675+

• Grand Nite Champion 2nd

Breed: TW

Dog Name: GRCH GRNITECH ‘PR’ Ice Cold Down-N-Dirty

Owner: Chad Manns

Handler: Chad

Score: 612 1/2+

• Nite Champion 1st

Breed: TW

Dog Name: NITECH GRCH ‘PR’ Rock River Tickles

Owner: Austin Walsh

Handler: Austin

Score: 425+

• Nite Champion 2nd

Breed: TW

Dog Name: NITECH ‘PR’ Hardwood Bean Deluxe XXF

Owner: Alex Johnson

Handler: Alex

Score: 350+

• Registered 1st

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Fockers Stylish Cooper

Owners: Chad Kerley, David Keel

Handler: David

Score: 450+

• Registered 2nd

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Slow Talking Lucas

Owner: Mike Carroll

Handler: Mike

Score: 450+

• Registered 3rd

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Backwater Darby

Owner: Derek Anderson

Handler: Derek

Score: 375+

• Registered 4th

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Timber Rockin Mia

Owner: Jerry D Crawford Jr

Handler: Cole Gordan

Score: 325+

• Registered 5th

Breed: BLU

Dog Name: PR’ Muddy Creek Blue Cricket

Owner: Kyle McKee

Handler: Kyle

Score: 200+

• Registered 6th

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Luck Now Maniac Machine Gun

Owner: Charles Leray Stephens

Handler: Daniel Branham

Score: 150+

• Registered 7th

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Cash’s Wipeout Roy

Owner: Marshall Cash

Handler: Marshall

Score: 125+

• Registered 8th

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Night Heats Stylish Smoke

Owner: Matthew Johnson

Handler: Matthew

Score: 25+

• High Scoring Female Friday

Breed: TW

Dog Name: NITECH ‘PR’ Taylor Made Dixieland Delight

Owner: Wesley D Taylor

Handler: Max Taylor

Saturday Nite Hunt

• Grand Nite Champion 1st/HS Male Saturday

Breed: TW

Dog Name: GRNITECH ‘PR’ Hardwood Bean Deluxe XXF

Owner: Alex Johnson

Handler: Matt Johnson

Score: 975+

• Grand Nite Champion 2nd

Breed: TW

Dog Name: CH GRNITECH ‘PR’ Ice Cold Jake Brake

Owner: Breant Gibson

Handler: Brent

Score: 400+

• Nite Champion 1st

Breed: TW

Dog Name: NITECH ‘PR’ Tree Slamming Festus

Owner: Ruben Shulh III

Handler: Ernie West

Score: 375+

• Nite Champion 2nd

Breed: TW

Dog Name: NITECH ‘PR’ Taylor Made Dixieland Delight

Owner: Wesley D Taylor

Handler: Max Taylor

Score: 350+

• Registered 1st

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ The Sundown Doughboy

Owner: Luther Sperberg

Handler: Tommy Morgan

Score: 675+

• Registered 2nd

Breed: TW

Dog Name: CH ‘PR’ Flat Rocks Booger Hollow BoBo

Owner: Jonathan Strong

Handler: Same

Score: 650+

• Registered 3rd

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Cash’s Wipeout Roy

Owner: Marshall Cash

Handler: Coley Treadway

Score: 600+

• Registered 4th

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Ratliffs T Bones

Owners: Rick West, TJ Turner

Handler: Mack Morrow

Score: 450+

• Registered 5th

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Luck Now’s Manic Machine Gun

Owner: Charles Leroy Stephens

Handler: Daniel Branham

Score: 425+

• Registered 6th/HS Female Saturday

TW

‘PR’ Timber Rockin Mia

Jerry D Crawford Sr

Cole Gordon

400+

• Registered 7th

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Wipeout Sprocket

Owner: Andrew Arledge

Handler: Same

Score: 300+

• Registered 8th

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Quail Creek Cash

Owner: Travis Cantrell

Handler: Same

Score: 100+

• Registered 9th

Breed: BLU

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Muddy Creek Blue Cricket

Owner: Kyle McKee

Handler: Same

Score: 50+

Bench Show Results

These are the Bench Show winners from the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days.

Overall Winners

• Overall Bench Show Winner

Breed: TW Male

Dog Name: CH ‘PR’ Red Eagle Capitol City

Owner: Lisa Hunziker

• Opposite Sex Winner

Breed: TW Female

Dog Name: CH ‘PR’ Red Eagle Second Wind

Owner: Lisa Hunziker

Friday Bench Show

• Grand Champion Male

Breed: TW

Dog Name: CCH GRCH ‘PR’ Stack Up He’s How Pros Play

Owners: Tiffany Kieffer-Schmersal, Tricia Snedegar

• Grand Champion Female

Breed: TW

Dog Name: GRCH ‘PR’ W. FK River Trouble In Paradise

Owners: Melinda Hicks, Megan Perez

• Champion Male

Breed: TW

Dog Name: CH ‘PR’ Red Eagle Capitol City

Owner: Lisa Hunizker

• Champion Female

Breed: TW

Dog Name: CH ‘PR’ Red Eagle Second Wind

Owner: Lisa Hunziker

• Best Male of Show

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Flatwood’s Heza Hell Raiser Too

Owner: Gerald Black, Stanley Black

• Best Female of Show

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ STK Famous In a Small Town

Owner: Victoria Caughman

• Dual Champion

Breed: ENG

Dog Name: CH NITECH ‘PR’ Woodstock Timber Chopper

Owners: Zaheed Hussain, Kasey Bowers

• Puppy Female/BFOB

Breed: PLT

Dog Name: PR’ Black Mountain Minnie

Owner: Frank Johnson

• Puppy Male

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ STK Out Here in the Boondocks

Owner: Victoria Caughman

• Junior Male/BMOB

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Flatwood’s Heza Hell Raiser Too

Owners: Gerald Black, Stanley Black

• Senior Male

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Comin 2 A City Near You

Owner: Brian Miller

• Puppy Female/BFOB

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ STK Famous In A Small Town

Owner: Victoria Caughman

• Junior Female

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Champs’ Sheza Wonder Too

Owners: Danielle Champ, Gary Champ

• Senior Female

Breed: TW

Dog Name: PR’ Born To Be Famous

Owner: Karen Lux

Saturday Bench Show

• Grand Champion Male

Breed: TW

Dog Name: GRCH ‘PR’ Kentucky River Willie in Town

Owner: Lee Currens

• Grand Champion Female

Breed: TW

Dog Name: GRCH ‘PR’ Heartthrobs Terrorizin Addiction

Owner: Melinda Hicks

• Champion Male

Breed: TW

Dog Name: CH ‘PR’ Champ’s Mr Wonderful

Owner: Heather Hoots

• Champion Female

Breed: TW

Dog Name: CH ‘PR’ West Fork River Cindy Lu

Owner: Melinda Hicks

• Best Male of Show

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Chaos in Town

Owner: Lee Currens Jr

• Best Female of Show

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Champ’s She A Wonder Too

Owner: Danielle Champ, Gary Champ

• Pairs

Breed: TW

Dog Name: GRCH ‘PR’ Kentucky River Willie in Town; CH ‘PR’ Red Eagle Second Wind

Owner: Lee Currens; Lisa Hunziker

• Puppy Male

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ STK Out Here in the Boondocks

Owner: Victoria Caughman

• Junior Male/BMOB

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Chaos in Town

Owner: Lee Currens Jr

• Puppy Female

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Tree Shakin Lorrie

Owner: Jolee Cathcart

• Junior Female/BFOB

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Champ’s Sheza Wonder Too

Owners: Danielle Champ, Gary Champ

• Senior Female

Breed: TW

Dog Name: ‘PR’ Born to be Famous

Owner: Karen Lux

At SE Treeing Walker Days, Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

