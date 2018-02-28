JEMS teams in tournaments Friday

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Baseball and Softball teams will each take to the field in tournament action this Friday.

Baseball

The Wildcats will travel to Landrum High School on Friday for a two-day C-Team/Middle School Pre-Season Tournament.

The teams taking part in the tournament are divided into two pools with Pool A composed of Landrum, Chesnee, Jonesville, and Southside Christian with Pool B composed of Chapman, Gaffney, Broome, and Sims.

The first round of games will be held Friday at the following times with the following teams playing against each other:

• 4:30 p.m. — Southside Christian vs. Landrum and Chapman vs. Broome

• 6 p.m. — Chesnee vs. Southside Christian and Gaffney vs. Sims

• 7:30 p.m. — Jonesville vs. Chesnee and Broome vs. Gaffney

The second round of games will be held Saturday at the following times with the following teams playing against each other:

• 9:30 a.m. — Landrum vs. Jonesville and Sims vs. Chapman

• 11:30 a.m. — 3rd Pool A vs. 3rd Pool B and 4th Pool A vs. 4th Pool B

• 1:30 a.m. — 1st Pool A vs. 1st Pool B and 2nd Pool A vs. 2nd Pool B

Seeding

The schedule, which was issued by Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, states that after teams play two pool games they will be seeded on the following criteria:

1. Overall record

2. Head to head

3. Runs allowed total

4. Runs scored total

5. Coin flip

Rules of Tournament

Under the rules of the tournament there 5 innings or 1 hour 20 minute time limit in pool play, however, an inning will be finished if the time limit is up but there will be no new inning.

There will, however, be 1 extra inning in case of tie.

Entry Fee

The entry fee is $150 and a dozen baseballs.

Warming Up

There will be no pre-game infield except before the first game, but all teams will be able to use batting cage, and have an area to warm up prior to their game.

Softball

The Lady Wildcats will be at the Timken Sports Complex this Friday for the Sims Tournament.

The tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday with the following games played at the following times with the following teams playing against each other:

Friday

• Field A

5 p.m. — Sims vs. Dorman (Game 1)

6:30 p.m. — Blacksburg vs. Dorman (Game 3)

• Field B

5 p.m. — Blacksburg vs. Byrnes (Game 2)

6:30 p.m. — Byrnes vs. Jonesville (Game 4)

Saturday

• Field A

10 a.m. — Sims vs. Jonesville (Game 5)

11:30 a.m. — Byrnes vs. Sims (Game 8)

1 p.m. — Sims vs. Blacksburg (Game 11)

• Field B

10 a.m. — Dorman vs. Byrnes (Game 6)

11:30 a.m. — Blacksburg vs. Jonesville (Game 9)

1 p.m. — Dorman vs. Jonesville (Game 12)

• Field C

10 a.m. — Blacksburg vs. Spartanburg (Game 7)

11:30 a.m. — Dorman vs. Spartanburg (Game 10)

1 p.m. — Byrnes vs. Spartanburg (Game 13)

Each game will be 1 hour 15 minutes drop dead.

The next game will be 15 minutes following the previous game.

The tournament champion will be determined by win/loss for the 5 games.

Tie Breaker

In the event of a tie, the following steps will be taken to determine a champion:

1) If two teams are tied, the tie breaker will be head to head with the two teams.

2) If three teams are time and one team has won the head to head competition against the other two tied teams, then the team that has beaten the others is champion.

3) The tie breaker will be runs allowed.

4) If they are still tied then a coin will be tossed.

Season Schedules

After this weekend’s tournaments, the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will continue to take to the field for season action throught March.

Baseball

• Tuesday, March 6 — Chesnee — Away — 5 p.m.

• Thursday, March 8 — Landrum — Home — 5 p.m.

• Friday, March 9 — Laurens Academy — Home — 5 p.m.

• Monday, March 12 — Gaffney — Away — 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 14 — Dorman — Away — 5:30 p.m.

• Monday, March 19 — York (Double header) — Away — 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 21 — Dorman — Home — 5 p.m.

• Monday, March 26 — Gaffney — Home — 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 28 — Landrum — Away — 5 p.m.

• Thursday, March 29 — Chesnee — Home — 5 p.m.

Coaching Staff

Head Coach — Doug Barth (dbarth@union.k12.sc.us)

Assistant Coach — Craig Stewart

Softball

• Tuesday, March 6 — Lockhart — Away — 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 7 — Boiling Springs — Away — 4:45 p.m.

• Thursday, March 8 — Spartanburg — Home — 5 p.m.

• Monday, March 12 — Clinton — Away — 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 13 — Spartanburg — Away — 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 14 — Boiling Springs — Home — 5 p.m.

• Monday, March 19 — Blacksburg — Home — 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 20 — Lockhart — Home — 5 p.m.

• Thursday, March 22 — Clinton — Home — 5 p.m.

• Monday, March 26 — Whitmire — (Double Header) — Home — 4:30 p.m.

• Thursday, March 29 — Blacksburg — Away — 4:30 p.m.

Head Coach — Jay Voiselle (jvoiselle@union.k12.sc.us)

Asst Coach — John Young

Baseball team at Landrum, Softball team at Timken