Upstate recognizes area students

SPARTANBURG — Twelve area residents were among the 358 graduates recognized by USC Upstate during its fall convocation exercises held December 19, 2017 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

The students, their home communities, and the degrees they received are:

• Braylin Brown of Jonesville received a Bachelor of Science.

• Karrie Edwards of Enoree received a Bachelor of Arts.

• Nicholas Ellison of Pauline received a Bachelor of Science.

• Jefferson Fishtorn of Enoree received a Bachelor of Science.

• Madyson Fowler of Pacolet received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Carli Frady of Enoree received a Bachelor of Arts.

• Billie Howell of Union received a Bachelor of Science.

• Jessica Justice of Union received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Kayla MacLeod of Pauline received a Bachelor of Arts.

• Beverly Morris of Jonesville received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Davis West of Pauline received a Bachelor of Science.

• Alana Wright of Buffalo received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

