Hope the beautiful weather continues

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s New Around Lockhart column Connie Porter writes about what a joy the recent beautiful weather has been and how she hopes it continues. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s New Around Lockhart column Connie Porter writes about what a joy the recent beautiful weather has been and how she hopes it continues.

This has been a beautiful week, the weather is putting most of us in a wonderful mood. I’ve actually turned on the air conditioner at the shop.

I hope it keeps up, because I had so many things go wrong this winter. Frozen pipes, busted pipes, heater going dead, and a hole in the bathroom floor from all the water. Everything’s been fixed but the hole.

Anyway, I broke a mirror the other day, but that was after all the other things went bad. So should I beware for the next seven years. Golly I hope not.

It’s so nice to go for a walk at night and not bundle up.

Lockhart Cafe

Bernice called me the other day and said that she decided that if anyone wants to rent the cafe, she will rent it for one year, unless someone wants to buy it. That’s Lockhart Cafe. You can call her 864-466-6310.

You know last week I stated that I don’t know anything about anything. But now I’m telling you all I know is what she told me, all the equipment you need is in there, you just have to bring food.

Remember In Prayer

My heart goes out to Charles and Marshall Thomason’s family. About three months ago they lost their son, Lee, then last week their daughter, Amanda, passed away. Please keep this family in your prayers.

Rental Property

I am trying to get one of our rental properties ready to rent, and I’ve gotten a lot of help from Michelle and Brad Conard, Roger Thomason and his crew, and Tommy Eaves said he’d help fix a door for me.

I already found a renter and hope to get all this done before her family moves in. They love to fish and are so excited to be near the race to fish as much as they want.

Next I have a little bit of repairs on the apartment before I’ll find a renter for it. This is one of my extra jobs I love to do for the town.

Playground Monitors

Another job I have in mind (that does not pay). I need volunteers to help monitor the playground. I have a few names already. If I get enough, each person will only have to do one hour each day. Please call me if you are interested.

I want to get the play area fixed up again, where vandals have torn it up, but I don’t want to spend precious money on it just to be destroyed again. We need people who can be proud of our little town. Call me at 864-545-6652.

Computer Problems

Let’s talk about my crazy computer. Which I know nothing about.

When it was cold, it would quit working by 7:30 p.m. Then the past two weeks it would cut off every few minutes. It’s been so very hard to use. We were constantly pushing buttons.

Well anyway, Truvista sent their techs out and put in a new modem and cord going to the router. They thought it was the router, so we bought a new one, only this old one is working perfect for a change. Right now! Who knows what tomorrow might bring.

Anyway, I called the tech service to change the appointment from next Monday to this last Wednesday. Now this was at 8:30 Tuesday night.

He kept asking me how I made the first appointment, but the way he was putting the question, I didn’t understand what he was meaning, so I was trying to tell him what I thought he wanted to know and he rudely told me that if I would shut my mouth he could tell me. I guess I got him in a bad mood or someone licked the red off his apple.

I do want to make it clear that the two techs that came out were very nice and didn’t have a thing to do with Mr. Rude. And I probably gave him plenty to talk about to his friends about the crazy woman.

Calling Back

A friend’s daughter worked part-time in his office while she attended graduate school. One morning, a call came in for her.

“She”s not in yet,” my friend said. “Can I take a message?”

“I’ll call back later,” the woman answered.

At 11 o’clock, she tried again, and he reported that his daughter had gone to lunch.

The last call came at 3:30.

“Sorry, she’s left for the day. Anything I can help you with?”

“Yes,” the caller replied. “How can I get a job with you?”

Well it’s time to say good night call at 864-545-6652.

News Around Lockhart