Wilkins not seeking reelection

UNION COUNTY — After nearly 30 years of service Union County Treasurer Dianne Wilkins will leave office when her current term expires in 2019.

In a statement released Friday, Wilkins, who has served as Country Treasurer since 1990, announced that she will not seek reelection in November.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as Treasurer of Union County for 28 years,” Wilkins said. “I certainly appreciate the support and confidence that I have received all these years.”

Wilkins, a Democrat, became Country Treasurer in July 1990 following the death of her predecessor, James Cheek. She was appointed by Gov. Carroll Campbell to serve our Cheek’s unexpired term and was subsequently elected to the office in her own right and, following that first election, has since been reelected without opposition.

In announcing her decision not to seek reelection, Wilkins thanked all those who have supported her during her years as Treasurer.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their help and kindness through the years,” Wilkins said. “Most of all, I would like to thank my family, friends, and staff. I couldn’t do my job without Sarah Hopkins, Sue Farr, and Barbara Baber. They make sure the office is running smoothly. I couldn’t go without mentioning Regenia Greer, Nancy Anderson, Nadie Gault, and Melissa Vanderford, former clerks in the Treasurer’s Office.

“I have enjoyed my years working with other offices within the county as well as our school district,” she said. “I also count it my privilege to have been able to learn from Mr. Cheek. He was a wonderful person and a great teacher.”

Wilkins said her decision not to continue in the office she has held was not an easy one to make.

“Making the decision to retire has been very hard,” Wilkins said. “I love the day to day to workings of the office and having contact with so many. We have such wonderful people in Union County always willing to help in any situation. I will miss seeing them greatly!”

Wilkins said that even though leaving is a hard thing to do, she is nevertheless “looking forward to spending more time with my family.”

She concluded her announcement by once again thanking all those who supported her during her time in office.

“Again, I want to thank everyone for the trust, support and kindness shown to me through the years,” Wilkins said. “I am glad that God saw fit for me to have this wonderful journey.”

While her office will be on the November ballot, Wilkins’ term will not expire until June 30, 2019.

Filing

The Union County Treasurer’s Office is one of a number of partisan races that will be on the ballot in November.

Filing for the Democratic and Republican primaries for those offices will open Friday, March 16 at noon and close Friday, March 30 at noon.

For more about Election 2018 in Union County see upcoming editions of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

After serving 28 years as County Treasurer

