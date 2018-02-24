‘Stand Up for Something’ at UCHS

Charles Warner | The Union Times Students Alexis Stinson, Brianna Hughey, Jaleah Foster, Zakyah Walton, and Nyasia Stewart perform during Friday’s Black History Program at Union County High School. They performed a group dance to “He’s Lives In You” from the film “The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.” Charles Warner | The Union Times Students Alexis Stinson, Brianna Hughey, Jaleah Foster, Zakyah Walton, and Nyasia Stewart perform during Friday’s Black History Program at Union County High School. They performed a group dance to “He’s Lives In You” from the film “The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.” Charles Warner | The Union Times Educator and author Rona Neely addresses the students, faculty, and guests of Union County High School during Friday’s Black History Program. Neely shared her story of heartbreak and triumph, of how she went from a life defined by family poverty, physical & sexual abuse, promiscuity, and drug/alcohol addiction to one of happiness and success as a teacher and author and happily married wife, mother, and grandmother. Charles Warner | The Union Times Educator and author Rona Neely addresses the students, faculty, and guests of Union County High School during Friday’s Black History Program. Neely shared her story of heartbreak and triumph, of how she went from a life defined by family poverty, physical & sexual abuse, promiscuity, and drug/alcohol addiction to one of happiness and success as a teacher and author and happily married wife, mother, and grandmother. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Supervisor Frank Hart, Jonesville Mayor Ernest Moore, and Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn were among the guests who attended Friday’s Black History Program at Union County High School. The program featured musical and other performances by students; the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”; and a presentation by the guest speaker, author and educator Rona Neely. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Supervisor Frank Hart, Jonesville Mayor Ernest Moore, and Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn were among the guests who attended Friday’s Black History Program at Union County High School. The program featured musical and other performances by students; the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”; and a presentation by the guest speaker, author and educator Rona Neely. Charles Warner | The Union Times Dee Harris (left) and Tanyjha Thompson (right) perform a skit based on the poem “Mother to Son” by Langston Hughes during Friday’s Black History Month Program at Union County High School. The skit was one of a number of performances presented by students during the program which was held in the school’s auditorium in celebration of Black History Month. Charles Warner | The Union Times Dee Harris (left) and Tanyjha Thompson (right) perform a skit based on the poem “Mother to Son” by Langston Hughes during Friday’s Black History Month Program at Union County High School. The skit was one of a number of performances presented by students during the program which was held in the school’s auditorium in celebration of Black History Month.

UNION COUNTY — Music, dance, songs, a skit based on a poem, and a personal story of tragedy and triumph were all part of the Black History Month celebration at Union County High School Friday morning.

February is Black History Month which celebrates the role of African-Americans in American history and the contributions they have made to the country and the world during that time.

In celebration of Black History Month, Union County High School held a Black History Program entitled “Stand Up for Something” Friday morning in the school auditorium where students, faculty, and guests were presented with series of performances and presentations including:

• The Pledge of Allegiance lead by the UCHS Color Guard

• The singing by all those present of the “Negro National Anthem: Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

• An address by UCHS Science Teacher Deidre Jeter-Gregory on “Why We Celebrate.”

• A slideshow presented by Classroom Assistant Title I Manning “TJ” Jeter set to “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke.

• A performance by students Tanyjha Thompson and Dee Harris based on the poem “Mother to Son” by Langston Hughes.

• A group dance performed by students Alexis Stinson, Brianna Hughey, Jaleah Foster, Zakyah Walton, and Nyasia Stewart set to “He Lives in You” from the film “The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.”

• Student Trinity Morton singing “Total Praise.”

• An address by guest speaker Rona Neely who spoke about her life and how it changed from one of family poverty, physical & sexual abuse, promiscuity, and drug/alcohol addiction to one of happiness and success as a teacher and author and a happily married wife, mother, and grandmother.

• A solo dance performed by Brianna Hughey set to “Stand Up For Something” by Andra Day and Common.

The program was organized by the Black History Committee composed of UCHS Science Teacher Deidre Jeter-Gregory, Assistant Principal Fenissa Jeter, Digital Imaging Teacher Jeniaka Hames, Guidance Secretary Michelle Hughey, Head School Counselor Imani Richard, English Teacher and Teacher Cadet Jana Crocker-Moore, and GT Chorus Teacher Tom Mancine.

During the ceremony, Jeter welcomed those in attendance to the program and read the introduction to each of the dances; Richard introduced the guest speaker; student Jazmyn Boyd served as Mistress of Ceremony; and Dr. Shannon Gibson delivered the closing remarks.

The program provided to those in attendance featured these words by three famous African-Americans:

Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.

— Booker T. Washington

Have a vision. Be demanding.

— Colin Powell

I am where I am because of the bridges that I crossed. Sojourner Truth was a bridge. Harriet Tubman was a bridge. Ida B. Wells was a bridge. Madame C.J. Walker was a bridge. Fannie Lou Hamer was a bridge.

— Oprah Winfrey

Charles Warner | The Union Times The student body of Union County High School assembled in the school's auditorium Friday for the school's Black History Program. The program included an address by guest speaker Rona Neely as well as performances and presentations by students in celebration of Black History Month. Charles Warner | The Union Times Student Trinity Morton sings "Total Praise" during Friday's Black History Program at Union County High School. The program, which was held in the school's auditorium, was a celebration of Black History Month and featured an address by author and educator Rona Neely as well as musical and other performances by students.