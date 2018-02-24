SE Treeing Walker Days continue

Charles Warner | The Union Times These dogs are among the many taking part in the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days being held at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event, which tests the hunting abilities of the dogs entered in its competitions, began Friday and will conclude today. The Fairgrounds will be open to the public today from 8 a.m.-until for those wanting to attend the event. Charles Warner | The Union Times These dogs are among the many taking part in the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days being held at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event, which tests the hunting abilities of the dogs entered in its competitions, began Friday and will conclude today. The Fairgrounds will be open to the public today from 8 a.m.-until for those wanting to attend the event. Charles Warner | The Union Times Dogs are a big part of a number of forms of hunting and that’s why there are a lot of vendors selling hunting-related items at the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days being held today at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event, which is in its second and final day, includes a Bench Show and a Nite Hunt. The competition tests the hunting skills of the dogs entered in it by their owners. The Fairgrounds will open to the public today at 8 a.m. and remain open until. Charles Warner | The Union Times Dogs are a big part of a number of forms of hunting and that’s why there are a lot of vendors selling hunting-related items at the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days being held today at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event, which is in its second and final day, includes a Bench Show and a Nite Hunt. The competition tests the hunting skills of the dogs entered in it by their owners. The Fairgrounds will open to the public today at 8 a.m. and remain open until. Charles Warner | The Union Times The 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days being held today at the Union County Fairgrounds includes a Nite Hunt which tests the skills of the hunting dogs entered in the competition. So it is more than appropriate that there are vendors at the event selling gear for hunting at night. Today is the second and final day of the event and the Fairgrounds will open to the public at 8 a.m. for those interested in attending. Charles Warner | The Union Times The 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days being held today at the Union County Fairgrounds includes a Nite Hunt which tests the skills of the hunting dogs entered in the competition. So it is more than appropriate that there are vendors at the event selling gear for hunting at night. Today is the second and final day of the event and the Fairgrounds will open to the public at 8 a.m. for those interested in attending. Charles Warner | The Union Times These dogs look quite comfortable as they cuddle up together while keeping an eye on what’s going on around them during the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days at the Union County Fairgrounds Friday morning. The Treeing Walker Days is in its second and final day today and includes a Bench Show and a Nite Hunt for the dogs entered in the competition by their owners. Persons interested in the event can attend beginning at 8 a.m. today when the Fairgrounds gates open to the public. Charles Warner | The Union Times These dogs look quite comfortable as they cuddle up together while keeping an eye on what’s going on around them during the 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days at the Union County Fairgrounds Friday morning. The Treeing Walker Days is in its second and final day today and includes a Bench Show and a Nite Hunt for the dogs entered in the competition by their owners. Persons interested in the event can attend beginning at 8 a.m. today when the Fairgrounds gates open to the public.

UNION COUNTY — The 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days is in its second and final day today offering those in attendance the opportunity to see the dogs competing in the event tested for their hunting skills.

The event, which is being held at the Union County Fairgrounds, began on Friday and, as on that day, today’s activities include a United Kennel Club (UKC) licensed Nite Hunt and Bench Show for UKC registered dogs only. Entries for today’s show will be taken until 9 a.m. The winners from Friday’s competition are being brought back today for the Overall SETWA, Inc. Show Champion competition. The entry fee is $20. The Pairs Class will take place after today’s show.

Tonight’s Nite Hunt will have total winnings of $1,500 with the Top 10 Registered Hounds receiving $100 each; the Top 3 Nite Champions receiving $100 each; and the Top 2 Grand Nite Champions receiving $100 each.

Double cast winners that do not make the Final Four will receive $60 each.

(Advanced entries are $30 per entry per night while entries taken on the grounds will be $60 per entry per night and will be available as long as guides are available.)

The Final Four will be a one-hour hunt-0ff with payouts of $500 (1st Place), $250 (2nd Place), $150 (3rd Place), and $100 (4th Place).

While dogs do not have to be Walker hounds to be in the Final Four, they must hunt both Friday night and tonight to be eligible for it.

In addition to the Bench Shows and Nite Hunts, this year’s Treeing Walker Days also has a wide variety of vendors offering hunting-related items, food, jewelry, clothing and craft goods.

The Fairgrounds will be open today from 8 a.m.-until.

With Bench Show, Nite Hunt, and vendors

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

