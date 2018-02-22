Ag + Art Tour seeking local farms

Image courtesy of the Ag + Art Tour The Ag + Art Tour will be held in June to showcase area farms and artists in a dozen South Carolina counties including Union County. Organizers are currently recruiting farms to take part in the tour. Image courtesy of the Ag + Art Tour The Ag + Art Tour will be held in June to showcase area farms and artists in a dozen South Carolina counties including Union County. Organizers are currently recruiting farms to take part in the tour.

UNION COUNTY — The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour is currently seeking farms to participate in the nation’s largest free farm tour to take place in June 2018. This free, self-guided tour is a great way for farms to showcase their operation and expand their exposure to locals and visitors alike.

Tour stops include family farms that produce food (produce or proteins), fiber or timber to traditional agricultural products and add value (on-farm breweries, distilleries, cideries, cheesemakers, etc.), or are other farm-based activities, such as farmer’s markets & roadside stands.

A special feature of this Tour is the art component, as local artisans will be assigned to participating farm sites during the tour weekends. These artisans will be showcasing (and selling) their work, creating a unique blended visitor experience of both agriculture and art!

The June 2018 tour will include 12 South Carolina counties with different counties participating each weekend in June (see schedule below). The tour will run Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each weekend. Farms are encouraged to participate both days of their assigned weekend.

The counties included in the tour and the weekends it will run in those counties are:

• June 2 -3

Chesterfield County, Darlington County, Florence County, Horry County, Kershaw County

• June 9-10

Chester County, Lancaster County, York County

• June 16-17

Fairfield County

• June 23-24

Newberry County, Spartanburg County, Union County

Interested farms can visit our farm recruitment website at www.agandarttour.com/farms to learn more and apply. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Stay tuned for more information about our Tour (June 23-24, 2018) and kick-off dinner (June 21, 2018).

