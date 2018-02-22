Clemson honors area students

CLEMSON — The following local students have been named to the President’s List or Dean’s List at Clemson University for the fall 2017 semester.

President’s List

• Robert L. Mitchell of Jonesville, whose major is Electrical Engineering

• Hannah R. Sarver of Pauline, whose major is General Engineering

• Gary H. Sayre III of Pauline, whose major is Biological Sciences

• Joseph C. Beavans of Union, whose major is Materials Science and Engineering

• Michaela Marie Knox of Whitmire, whose major is English

To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

Dean’s List

• Nicholas S. Holden of Pacolet, whose major is Computer Engineering

• Mary Layton L. Lancaster of Pauline, whose major is Biochemistry

• Lindsay S. Swanson of Pauline, whose major is Mathematical Sciences

• Tyler A. Bates of Union, whose major is History

• Ivy Rebekkah Murphy of Union, whose major is Secondary Education

• Dorothy Frances Whitney of Union, whose major is Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management

• Amy Madilyn Andrews of Whitmire, whose major is Accounting

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

