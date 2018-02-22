Yellow Jackets fall to Broome 5-3

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Boys Soccer Team fell 5-3 in Tuesday’s game against Broome High School.

Soccer Coach David McIntire said Wednesday that the goals scored by the UCHS team in Tuesday’s home game were made by the following Yellow Jackets:

• John Addison — 1 goal

• Jacob Crocker — 1 goal

• Vincent Ramirez — 1 goal

McIntire said that while the team played well overall there was a breakdown in some of the defensive effort which allowed Broome to gain the win.

The Yellow Jackets will face Clinton High School in a home game this Friday at 6 p.m. McIntire said he feels really good about his team’s chances against Clinton.

For the results of Friday’s game and for more about the UCHS Soccer Team and the high school’s other athletic teams see upcoming editions of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

