A Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says "mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people" and that's just what New Horizon United Christian Church in Union is.

Read Philippians 4:4-9

You answer prayer, to you all people will come.”

— Psalm 65:2 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to take the time to sit and listen when we pray so that we may come to know you better. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Spending time with God can refresh my soul.