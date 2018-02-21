Genoble running for District 1 seat

Mary Pacolette Genoble Mary Pacolette Genoble

UNION COUNTY — The first candidate to announce for public office in Union County for the 2018 elections says she is running for the Union County Council District 1 seat because she wants to see the progress the county has made in recent years continue.

Mary Pacolette Genoble announced Monday that she will seek the Democratic nomination for the Union County Council District 1 seat.

Genoble is the daughter of District 1 Councilwoman Joan Little who has held the seat for the past 12 years but announced last week that she will not seek reelection.

In announcing her candidacy, Genoble said she is running for the District 1 seat because she wants to work with the rest of Union County Council to continue the progress the county has experienced on so many fronts in recent years.

“I just want to see a continuation of the progress that has been made with new industries, with the new hospital that’s coming, and the progress that’s been made in higher education with the possiblity of a new nursing program at USC Union and the programs being offered at the Spartanburg Community College’s Union Campus,” Genoble said.

Genoble is a graduate of Union Academy and attended USC Union, and USC Spartanburg (Upstate) and holds a Master’s Degree in Counseling and Guidance from Winthrop University.

After obtaining her Master’s Degree, Genoble worked as a counselor at Union County High School and now works as an Enrollment Counselor at Spartanburg Community College. As Enrollment Counselor, Genoble works with Dual Credit students at Union County High School.

Genoble is married and she her husband, Tommy, have three daughters, Liza, Maggie, and Ella, and one son, Hayden. The family attends Foster’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Filing

The District 1 Union County Council seat is one of a number of partisan races that will be on the ballot in November.

Filing for the Democratic and Republican primaries for those offices will open Friday, March 16 at noon and close Friday, March 30 at noon.

Filing for partisan races begins March 16

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

