Photo courtesy of Martha Girz Smith Joseph Smith, S.C.S.C.A.R. State President, presents a framed print of the South Carolina Revolutionary War Battle of Eutaw Springs to Tom Weidner, the owner of the Library and Museum of Revolutionary War History. Photo courtesy of Martha Girz Smith Joseph Smith, a rising home school senior of Union County, recently completed his term as State President of the South Carolina Society Children of the American Revolution (S.C.S.C.A.R.) and is now serving on the National Board of the National Society Children of the American Revolution (N.S.C.A.R.) as the Vice President for the Southeastern Region.

UNION COUNTY — A local student finished his year as State President of the South Carolina Society Children of the American Revolution (S.C.S.C.A.R.) by completing a very special project aimed at helping preserve the site of a historic event of the American Revolution.

Joseph Smith is a rising home school senior of Union County and member of the S.C.S.C.A.R. who served a one-year term as the organization’s State President. During his term, which concluded in early July, Smith completed the goals of his State President’s Project “Remembering Patriot Perseverance.” Those goals were to raise funds for the preservation of the Buford’s Massacre Revolutionary War Battlefield site in Lancaster and to donate a Revolutionary War Battle print to the Library and Museum of Revolutionary War History in Laurens.

On Friday, May 29, the anniversary of the battle, he presented a check for $5,070.30 to Ken Obriot, the President of the Friends of Buford’s Massacre, a group dedicated to preserving and maintaining the battlefield site. In his last action as State President on Thursday, July 9, Smith presented a framed print of the South Carolina Revolutionary War Battle of Eutaw Springs to Tom Weidner, the owner of the Library and Museum of Revolutionary War History.

Smith spent his year as S.C.S.C.A.R. State President travelling around the state to local Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.), Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution, and Sons of the Revolution meetings and Revolutionary War commemorations promoting his project, representing the state society, and promoting C.A.R.

During the National Society Children of the American Revolution (N.S.C.A.R.) first virtual national convention on Saturday, July 11, Smith was elected to the National Board as the Vice President for the Southeastern Region which includes South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. He looks forward to an interesting year on the national board promoting the new national project, “Supporting our Brave and Noble Patriots,” which will raise money for Pets for Vets, a 501(c)(3) organization that helps place companion animals with veterans. He also looks forward to promoting the new South Carolina State project, Kids Helping Veteran Families, which will assist the Friends of Fisher House Charleston provide transportation for veteran families to and from the VA hospital in Charleston.

About N.S.C.A.R.

For 125 years, the N.S.C.A.R. has trained good citizens, developed leaders, and promoted love of the United States of America and its heritage among young people. If you have a Revolutionary War ancestor and are interested in finding out more about C.A.R. and how your child (or grandchild/niece/nephew) can become a member, contact David Smith, Senior Society President of the Colonel James Williams Society (the local society that currently meets in Union) at [email protected]

This story courtesy of Martha Girz Smith.