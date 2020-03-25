The remarkable growth of USC Union

Photo by Sanders Read USC Union Marketing and Development Director Annie Smith (standing) addressed the March meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) about the growth of USC Union. The members of the DAR who attended the meeting are (front row) Harriett Berry, Kathleen Read, Margie Ruff, Carolyn Alexander, and (back row) Margaret McCarley. Photo by Sanders Read USC Union Marketing and Development Director Annie Smith (standing) addressed the March meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) about the growth of USC Union. The members of the DAR who attended the meeting are (front row) Harriett Berry, Kathleen Read, Margie Ruff, Carolyn Alexander, and (back row) Margaret McCarley.

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church. Miss Margie Ruff, Treasurer, called the meeting to order. The Devotional was given by Mrs. Harriett Berry. The group joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of The United States of America, the American’s Creed, and the Salute to the Flag of South Carolina.

Program

The program was presented by Mrs. Annie Smith, USC Union’s Marketing and Development Director. This is what she said.

Enrollment

In 2015, USC Union had roughly 575 students. This semester we topped off at 1,180 which is amazing, and we will have even more in the coming fall semester. About 24% of our students are from Union County, 97% are from SC and 3% are from out of state.

Sports

This enrollment increase is due to many factors. One factor is our growing athletic department. USC Union offers men’s baseball, women’s softball, men’s soccer. They compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association. Baseball has around 35 players, softball has 17 and men’s soccer has 18. We also have a bass fishing team, a rifle team (led by Representative Doug Gilliam), and an eGaming team — all of these compete in club level. This semester we started a women’s volleyball team and they will compete in the club level to begin. These athletes come from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Florida.

Fields

With the growing athletic department comes the need for fields. The Town of Jonesville generously deeded us their old football stadium and also an old ball field. We renovated and updated both fields and now our soccer team and baseball team have home fields. The City of Union and Union County have graciously allowed us to use City Park — which we now call The Coop. We have done many renovations at City Park — new sod, replaced the old sand with clay, added wind screens with logos, and more.

Marksman

We have one marksman on the rifle team, Brianna Fish. When she was attending Clover High School she was on the Air Force JROTC Marksmanship team and won an Air Force Individual National Championship and many other awards.

GPA

So please understand that we are not focusing on just athletics, but I will tell you that our athletic department as a whole had a 3.34 Grade Point Average last semester and our softball team had an impressive 3.6 GPA!

Housing

The growth has also brought in three different developers that built and opened three new student housing options. One is directly across from the Central Building, another is on West Main Street (part of the old Harry From building), and the other is about a mile off campus on the corner of Lakeside Drive and Seigler Road. This is bringing in a lot of funds to the Union community as a whole … they live here, eat here, buy gas, etc.

Nursing

Last semester, we had our first cohort of nursing students. This is an amazing partnership through USC Union and USC Aiken’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. We have roughly 48 nursing students as of now. They will do their clinicals in Union and in Laurens. We lease the old savings and loan building on Main Street and have renovated the top floor for our virtual reality lab — students learn using state of the art virtual reality with anatomy, biology, physiology and more sciences. Plans to add another lab and a SIM lab are in the works.

Travel

Each year, our Academic Dean, Dr. Randy Lowell, travels with students to present their research. This year seven psychology students are going to New Orleans to a conference to present their work. In the past, they have gone to conferences in Jacksonville, Charleston and Atlanta. We also send groups of scholars overseas to places like France, where they studied chemistry in perfumeries. Others went to Ireland, where they studied sociology, and this spring break a group is going to Costa Rica to learn more about the Spanish heritage. To date we have funded over 30 students to study abroad.

Buildings

In the next several months, you will see work being done at the Trakas building — on the corner next to our bookstore on Main street. That will become our student services location housing financial aid, admissions, student activities coordinator, and our recruiter. We will also begin renovations on the old post office on Main Street to become our Fine Arts Building with a kiln room, studio space, a printing press, and more.

Library

I’m sure you have heard that we closed our campus library down and have partnered with Carnegie. It just didn’t make sense to have two libraries within a block of each other. The Carnegie offers extended weekday hours and also weekend hours, which our campus library did not. This opened up about 6,000 square feet of usable classroom and office space in the old campus library — we will begin renovations and that will be our foreign language space with faculty offices.

After the excellent and very informative program, the President General’s message was given by Mrs. Carolyn Alexander. The National Defense Report was given by Mrs. Kathleen Read. The minutes of last month’s meeting were read by Mrs. Kathleen Read, Secretary. After a short business session, the meeting was adjourned by Mrs. Margaret McCarley, Regent.

Smith addresses NSDAR March meeting

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

