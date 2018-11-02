A sale 200 years in the making

Image courtesy of Norris Fowler This postcard was issued shortly after the death of Alfred Harrison Foster (right) in 1913. Foster, known as “Captain Foster” for his military service in the Civil War, was with the Army of Northern Virginia when it was surrendered by General Robert E. Lee in 1865. Foster’s grandfather, Abiel Foster, was a personal friend of George Washington who gave the elder Foster a signed portrait of himself as a sign of their friendship. On the left is a miniature of that portrait. The center of the postcard is the house Alfred Foster built in 1910. It is located at 523 East Main Street, Union, where an estate sale/auction will take place this Saturday. Image courtesy of Norris Fowler This postcard was issued shortly after the death of Alfred Harrison Foster (right) in 1913. Foster, known as “Captain Foster” for his military service in the Civil War, was with the Army of Northern Virginia when it was surrendered by General Robert E. Lee in 1865. Foster’s grandfather, Abiel Foster, was a personal friend of George Washington who gave the elder Foster a signed portrait of himself as a sign of their friendship. On the left is a miniature of that portrait. The center of the postcard is the house Alfred Foster built in 1910. It is located at 523 East Main Street, Union, where an estate sale/auction will take place this Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This Flip Top Table was made circa 1830 and is one of the many items of furniture dating from the late 18th century to the early 20th century that will be auctioned off this Saturday during the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kennedy Fowler. The sale will take place at the Fowler house at 523 East Main Street, Union, at 10 a.m. following a preview of the sale items that will begin at 7 a.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times This Flip Top Table was made circa 1830 and is one of the many items of furniture dating from the late 18th century to the early 20th century that will be auctioned off this Saturday during the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kennedy Fowler. The sale will take place at the Fowler house at 523 East Main Street, Union, at 10 a.m. following a preview of the sale items that will begin at 7 a.m. Image courtesy of Norris Fowler Alfred Harrison Fowler and his wife, the former Hettie Virginia Brandon, made their home at 523 East Main Street, Union, in the house he had built in 1910. The house is now owned by their great-grandchildren who have put it up for sale and are holding an auction of its furnishings this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Fowler, a veteran of the Confederate Army who was at Appomattox Courthouse in April of 1865 when General Robert E. Lee surrendered his army, was the grandson of Abiel Foster, a US Congressman who was a personal friend of George Washington. Hettie Brandon Foster was the great-niece of local Revolutionary War Hero Col. Thomas Brandon. Image courtesy of Norris Fowler Alfred Harrison Fowler and his wife, the former Hettie Virginia Brandon, made their home at 523 East Main Street, Union, in the house he had built in 1910. The house is now owned by their great-grandchildren who have put it up for sale and are holding an auction of its furnishings this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Fowler, a veteran of the Confederate Army who was at Appomattox Courthouse in April of 1865 when General Robert E. Lee surrendered his army, was the grandson of Abiel Foster, a US Congressman who was a personal friend of George Washington. Hettie Brandon Foster was the great-niece of local Revolutionary War Hero Col. Thomas Brandon. Charles Warner | The Union Times This Buffet was built circa 1940 and is one of the many items of antique furniture that will be auctioned off this Saturday during the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kennedy Fowler at 523 East Main Street, Union. The furniture collected by the family since the house was built in 1910, dates from 1790 to the middle of the 20th century. A preview of the items to be auctioned off will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and the auction itself will begin at 10 a.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times This Buffet was built circa 1940 and is one of the many items of antique furniture that will be auctioned off this Saturday during the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kennedy Fowler at 523 East Main Street, Union. The furniture collected by the family since the house was built in 1910, dates from 1790 to the middle of the 20th century. A preview of the items to be auctioned off will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and the auction itself will begin at 10 a.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 523 East Main Street, Union, will be the site of the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kenney Fowler this Saturday at 10 a.m. The auction, which will be preceded by a three-hour preview of the items to be auctioned off, will include furniture that dates from the late 18th century through the early part of the 20th century. Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 523 East Main Street, Union, will be the site of the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kenney Fowler this Saturday at 10 a.m. The auction, which will be preceded by a three-hour preview of the items to be auctioned off, will include furniture that dates from the late 18th century through the early part of the 20th century.

UNION — A family with a history that includes a friendship with George Washington and military service under the command of Robert E. Lee is holding an auction in their old family home of household items including furniture dating from the late 18th through the early 20th centuries.

The Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kennedy Fowler will be held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at her family home at 523 East Main Street, Union. A preview of the items for sale will be held from 7-10 a.m.

Saturday’s auction is being conducted by Holbert Auction Services owned by Jim Holbert who said Monday that the furniture to be auctioned off “is some of the finest furniture I’ve ever seen. You’re not going to just find this kind of furniture. It’s just unheard of.”

Holbert said that a furniture historian had been brought in to determine the time and place the furniture originated. He said that the historian had determined that the furniture at the house includes items that were made in time periods ranging from 1790 to the 1920s and 1930s, especially the 1800s, particularly the “Federal Period.”

The fact that the house has furniture dating from throughout much of American history comes as no surprise to local businessman Norris Fowler who grew up in the house and now owns it along with his sisters. Fowler pointed out that this is in keeping with the fact that his family has a long history dating back more than two centuries with members being involved with some of the greatest figures and events of American history.

Fowler said the house, which is also up for sale, was built circa 1910 by his great-grandfather, Alfred Harrison Foster, after the house that had previously stood on the site burned to the ground. He said that Foster’s grandfather, Abiel Foster, served in the US Congress for 14 years and was a friend of George Washington and was present when Washington resigned his commission as Commander of the Continental Army at the end of the American Revolutionary War. In celebration of their friendship, Fowler said that Washington gave Abiel Foster a signed portrait of himself.

Decades later, Fowler said that Alfred Harrison Foster was a member of the Morgan Rifles at the beginning of the Civil War and volunteered for the Morgan Light Infantry which became Company F of the 5th Regiment of the Army of Northern Virginia. He said that Foster, who held the rank of captain and was for the rest of his life referred as “Captain Foster,” led his company in Virginia during the war and was at Appomattox Courthouse in April of 1865 when General Robert E. Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia to General Ulysses S. Grant and the Army of the Potomac.

In 1876, Captain Foster married Hettie Virginia Brandon who was the great-niece of local Revolutionary War hero Col. Thomas Brandon who, in addition to his service in America’s war of independence, played a decisive role in organizing and establishing Union County in the late 18th century.

Fowler said that much of the furniture in the house was acquired by Hettie Virginia Brandon in the decades following the construction of the building by her husband. It is this furniture, together with some pieces acquired later in the 20th century that will be for sale Saturday. The items for sale include:

• Antique buffet

• Framed Elizabeth O’Neill Verner “Millwood”

• Grand 12 seat dining room table

• Assorted lamps

• Antique music box

• Large dovetail chest

• Tilt top table

• Antique beds

• Lawyer bookshelves

• Chaise loungers

• Assorted chairs

• Side tables

• Assorted frame pictures

• Antique desks

• Coffee tables

• Books

• Antique baby furniture

• Wool officer’s coat

• Coats and Clark chest

• Leather Recliner

• Antique linen press

• Upright piano

• Console tables

• Folk art

• Assorted furniture

• China

• Linens

• Decor

For more information about Saturday’s auction call Jim Holbert at 864-993-7598 or Meg Parkman at 864-378-1264.

Image courtesy of Norris Fowler This postcard was issued shortly after the death of Alfred Harrison Foster (right) in 1913. Foster, known as “Captain Foster” for his military service in the Civil War, was with the Army of Northern Virginia when it was surrendered by General Robert E. Lee in 1865. Foster’s grandfather, Abiel Foster, was a personal friend of George Washington who gave the elder Foster a signed portrait of himself as a sign of their friendship. On the left is a miniature of that portrait. The center of the postcard is the house Alfred Foster built in 1910. It is located at 523 East Main Street, Union, where an estate sale/auction will take place this Saturday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Card-1.jpg Image courtesy of Norris Fowler This postcard was issued shortly after the death of Alfred Harrison Foster (right) in 1913. Foster, known as “Captain Foster” for his military service in the Civil War, was with the Army of Northern Virginia when it was surrendered by General Robert E. Lee in 1865. Foster’s grandfather, Abiel Foster, was a personal friend of George Washington who gave the elder Foster a signed portrait of himself as a sign of their friendship. On the left is a miniature of that portrait. The center of the postcard is the house Alfred Foster built in 1910. It is located at 523 East Main Street, Union, where an estate sale/auction will take place this Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This Flip Top Table was made circa 1830 and is one of the many items of furniture dating from the late 18th century to the early 20th century that will be auctioned off this Saturday during the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kennedy Fowler. The sale will take place at the Fowler house at 523 East Main Street, Union, at 10 a.m. following a preview of the sale items that will begin at 7 a.m. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Flip-Top-Table-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This Flip Top Table was made circa 1830 and is one of the many items of furniture dating from the late 18th century to the early 20th century that will be auctioned off this Saturday during the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kennedy Fowler. The sale will take place at the Fowler house at 523 East Main Street, Union, at 10 a.m. following a preview of the sale items that will begin at 7 a.m. Image courtesy of Norris Fowler Alfred Harrison Fowler and his wife, the former Hettie Virginia Brandon, made their home at 523 East Main Street, Union, in the house he had built in 1910. The house is now owned by their great-grandchildren who have put it up for sale and are holding an auction of its furnishings this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Fowler, a veteran of the Confederate Army who was at Appomattox Courthouse in April of 1865 when General Robert E. Lee surrendered his army, was the grandson of Abiel Foster, a US Congressman who was a personal friend of George Washington. Hettie Brandon Foster was the great-niece of local Revolutionary War Hero Col. Thomas Brandon. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Fowlers-1.jpg Image courtesy of Norris Fowler Alfred Harrison Fowler and his wife, the former Hettie Virginia Brandon, made their home at 523 East Main Street, Union, in the house he had built in 1910. The house is now owned by their great-grandchildren who have put it up for sale and are holding an auction of its furnishings this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Fowler, a veteran of the Confederate Army who was at Appomattox Courthouse in April of 1865 when General Robert E. Lee surrendered his army, was the grandson of Abiel Foster, a US Congressman who was a personal friend of George Washington. Hettie Brandon Foster was the great-niece of local Revolutionary War Hero Col. Thomas Brandon. Charles Warner | The Union Times This Buffet was built circa 1940 and is one of the many items of antique furniture that will be auctioned off this Saturday during the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kennedy Fowler at 523 East Main Street, Union. The furniture collected by the family since the house was built in 1910, dates from 1790 to the middle of the 20th century. A preview of the items to be auctioned off will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and the auction itself will begin at 10 a.m. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Buffet-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This Buffet was built circa 1940 and is one of the many items of antique furniture that will be auctioned off this Saturday during the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kennedy Fowler at 523 East Main Street, Union. The furniture collected by the family since the house was built in 1910, dates from 1790 to the middle of the 20th century. A preview of the items to be auctioned off will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and the auction itself will begin at 10 a.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 523 East Main Street, Union, will be the site of the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kenney Fowler this Saturday at 10 a.m. The auction, which will be preceded by a three-hour preview of the items to be auctioned off, will include furniture that dates from the late 18th century through the early part of the 20th century. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Estate-Sale-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 523 East Main Street, Union, will be the site of the Estate Sale of Mrs. Hettie Kenney Fowler this Saturday at 10 a.m. The auction, which will be preceded by a three-hour preview of the items to be auctioned off, will include furniture that dates from the late 18th century through the early part of the 20th century.

Auction features furniture dating back to 1790

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.