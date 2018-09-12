‘Forging a Life’ at Rose Hill

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host “Forging a Life” on Saturday, Sept. 24. Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host “Forging a Life” on Saturday, Sept. 24.

UNION — Discover the past on Saturday, September 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m at our Forging a Life program which explores the African-American historical experience at Rose Hill Plantation. Prior to the Civil War, 178 people were enslaved on this cotton plantation by William Henry Gist, remembered today as the secession governor of South Carolina. Following emancipation, some freed people left Rose Hill and others remained, becoming tenant farmers. In both slavery and freedom, African-Americans worked hard to forge a life for themselves and their families at Rose Hill Plantation.

This interactive program will give visitors an opportunity to examine some of the daily labors of enslaved people and freed people. What was life like for them during the years they spent toiling on the lands owned by S. C. Governor William H. Gist? What were their hopes and dreams? How did they spend their limited free time? How did life change after emancipation and the end of the Civil War?

Forging a Life will be ongoing from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. so visitors can arrive anytime during those hours. Interactive activities will include blacksmithing, cooking, and brick-making demonstrations as well as a ranger-led walk to visit the remains of 19th-century tenant farmer home to discuss the struggles many African-Americans faced during the Reconstruction Era. In addition, Dontavius Williams as “Adam,” will present a personal story of an enslaved individual.

Food vendor Gist Grill & BBQ will be on site offering ribs, sausages, and several other lunch options for sale throughout the day — cash only.

Reservations are requested.

Admission to the park and program will be $5. per car (cash preferred). Tours of the Gist Mansion will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and will be available at the additional cost of $3 per person (age 6 and older).

For further information, contact Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site at 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC. Ph.: 864-427-5966 or E-mail: [email protected] Visit us at www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill.

Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history. We also offer special school programs. Contact the park for further information.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Tours are held March-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Winter tours from November-February are scheduled Thursday-Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Groups of 15 or more interested in taking a tour must contact the park for a group reservation. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. The park is located eight miles south of Union, SC.

Stories of the journey from slavery to freedom