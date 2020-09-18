Drive-thru Community Fair Sept. 26

UNION COUNTY — How would like you to register to vote, fill out the 2020 Census, get a free flu shot and COVID-19 testing, enjoy some Kona Ice, and take home some free prizes and giveaways and do so without having to get out of your car?

Sounds impossible, doesn’t it?

Well, its not impossible. It is, in fact, quite possible. No, it is in fact downright probable. Probable, that is, if you are at the Union County Stadium Parking Lot on Saturday, September 26, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

If you are there on that date and during that time you will have the opportunity to do and enjoy all of those things and, again, do so while sitting in your car.

What, you are no doubt wondering, is the special occasion at which all of this is being offered and, as you are no doubt equally wondering, who is offering it?

It’s the “Union County Community Fair” and it is being sponsored by “The Union County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.”

“This is a drive-thru Community Fair,” Committee Member Katherine Pendergrass said. “It’s primary purpose is to get the people of Union County to complete the 2020 Census which is crucial to us receiving federal funding. The Complete Count Committee is lead by Union County Library System Director Taylor Atkinson who has assembled a great team of people who have been working on the Census in Union County throughout this year.

“Taylor has done an exceptional job leading the Union County Complete Count Committee, working since this year’s Census kickoff,” she said. “The committee has been working hard to get Union’s numbers up,” If we don’t get an accurate count we’ll be losing federal dollars and we know what those dollars are used for.“

Pendergrass is also the Union County Contact for SC Counts which is hosting what is being called “A Day Of Action” throughout South Carolina of which the Drive-Thru Union County Community Fair is part of.

According to a flyer publicizing the Day of Action, “SC Counts: A Statewide Day of Action is a collaborative effort of SC Counts 2020, the United Way of South Carolina, SC Women in Leadership, SC DHEC, SCAC, MASC, and many other organizations.” The flyer states that “the objective of this event is to offer a one-stop-shop for residents to complete the Census, have access to COVID-19 testing, free flu shots, and voter and absentee voter registration.”

The leaflet emphasizes the importance of all South Carolinians completing the 2020 Census before the end of this month.

A complete count is critical for local governments to receive their fair share of resources from any federal and state programs for the next 10 years. Additionally, the restricted period for Census completion has negatively impacted the US Census Bureau’s ability to recruit, hire, and retain Census takers. The effort to achieve a complete count for our state falls heavily on local and non-profit partners. The final push will take place during September and will end on September 30.

Pendergrass urged the public to turn out for the Community Fair and take advantage of the opportunity to complete the Census, register to vote, get free prizes and giveaway, get flu shots and COVID-19 testing, and enjoy some free Kona Ice, all which sitting in their cars.

The Union County Stadium Park Lot is located at 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

This story courtesy of The Union County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.