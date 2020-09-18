20 local ‘Pink Partners’ needed

UNION COUNTY — The mission of the American Cancer Society is to Save lives, Celebrate lives and to lead the Fight for a World without cancer. Due to COVID-19, that mission is at risk this year. We were unable to hold our signature event, Relay For Life. Not only in the Upstate but across most of the nation. That loss has greatly impacted revenue used to forward our mission.

We are still doing our best to meet the needs of those facing cancer and we are offering a way you can help us get closer to our goal. We are looking for at least 20 Pink Partners in Union County to take their interest, hobby, skill or passion and turn it Pink from September 1st to October 31st.

Partners, who can be individuals, civic groups, churches, schools or others. They are asked to raise $500 through fundraisers or activities they already enjoy doing. Are you a great baker? Can you put together the best car wash in the county? How are you at putting together a fun fishing tournament? Maybe you are talented at painting a picture or house. What about fun pranks, like a Pink Toilet or Pink Plunger? Whatever the case, we encourage you to go to charity.gofundme.com/unionpink and sign up.

The volunteers of Relay For Life in Union County have a rich history. Many times, over the years they have reached or exceeded the annual goal of $100,000 they set. It has been very difficult for them this year. If you can not become a Pink Partner, go to the Union County Relay For Life website at relayforlife.org/unionsc and make a donation to one of the participants or teams.

We are very thankful and grateful to the people of Union County for supporting the volunteers of Relay and the American Cancer Society. By donating, being T-shirt or Banner sponsors or getting a Track sign. Many of you have supported Relay with getting Luminaria bags In Honor or In Memory of family, friends or coworkers. You have attended the event and supported many of the fundraisers. Cheered on Survivors and promoted the mission. Now more than ever, we need your continued support.

If you have any questions or need more information. Please contact Hoyt Dorn, Senior Community Manager for your American Cancer Society at 864-871-4210 or email [email protected]

For cancer information 24/7, contact 1-800-227-2345 or go to cancer.org

This story courtesy of Hoyt Dorn, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.