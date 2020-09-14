22 test positive in four days

UNION COUNTY — Due to Labor Day the 23rd full week of testing for the COVID-19 Virus in Union County was a day shorter than most of its predecessors but nevertheless 22 people tested positive for the virus bring the total number of county residents testing positive since the start of testing in April to 489 up from 467 the previous week.

In a statement released Friday, September 11, the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) announced the issuance of its twenty-third “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

No-Cost No-Order Testing

The statement also reiterated that Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is offering no-cost, no-order testing at all of its COVID-19 testing facilities in the Upstate.

Number Of Patients Tested

Total number of patients tested system wide: 36,757

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

September 4 — 454

September 7 (Labor Day) — Closed

September 8 — 743

September 9 — 383

September 10 — 376

• Gaffney

September 4 — 107

September 7 (Labor Day) — Closed

September 8 — 171

September 9 — 136

September 10 — 132

• Pelham

September 4 — 168

September 7 (Labor Day) — Closed

September 8 — 191

September 9 — 141

September 10 — 121

• Union Medical Center

September 4 — 66

September 7 (Labor Day) — Closed

September 8 — 109

September 9 — 18

September 10 — 11

• Testing Totals By Day

September 4 — 795

September 7 (Labor Day) — Closed

September 8 — 1,214

September 9 — 678

September 10 — 640

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through September 10:

• Spartanburg County: 5,582

• Cherokee County: 900

• Union County: 489

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on September 11: 45

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on September 11: 23

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. As of September 11, a total of 1,389 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

