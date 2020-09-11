26 test positive in the 22nd week

UNION COUNTY — The 22nd full week of testing for the COVID-19 Virus in Union County saw 26 people test positive for the virus bringing the total number of county residents testing positive since the start of testing at the beginning of April to 467 up from 441 the previous week.

In a statement released Friday, September 4, the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) announced the issuance of its twenty-second “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

No-Cost, No-Order

The statement also reiterated that Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is offering no-cost, no-order testing at all of its COVID-19 testing facilities in the Upstate.

Testing Locations Closed

The statement also announced that all the SHRS’ testing locations would be closed for Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 7) and reopen at 9 a.m. the following day (Tuesday, Sept. 8).

Number Of Patients Tested

Total number of patients tested system wide: 33,430

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

August 28 — 471

August 31 — 644

September 1 — 495

September 2 — 410

September 3 — 461

• Gaffney

August 28 — 116

August 31 — 151

September 1 — 94

September 2 — 92

September 3 — 132

• Pelham

August 28 — 55

August 31 — 97

September 1 — 73

September 2 — 88

September 3 — 120

• Union Medical Center

August 28 — 12

August 31 — 58

September 1 — 67

September 2 — 17

September 3 — 46

• Testing Totals By Day

August 28 — 654

August 31 — 950

September 1 — 729

September 2 — 607

September 3 — 769

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through September 3:

• Spartanburg County: 5,186

• Cherokee County: 815

• Union County: 467

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on September 4: 39

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on September 4: 27

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. As of September 4, a total of 1,185 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.