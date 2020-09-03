A healthy environment & transportation

UNION COUNTY —The continuing impact of COVID-19 on everyday life including the school year requires a continuing response by the Union County School District and that’s why the District is implementing new policies governing the cleaning of its schools and the transportation of its students.

At its Monday, August 24 meeting, the Union County School Board, at the recommendation of Personnel Director Jeff Stribble, voted unanimously to approve policies EB-R and EEA-R. Both are Administrative Rules temporarily put in place concerning “Maintaining Healthy Environments” and “Student Transportation.”

The rules approved at the August 24 meeting are the latest rules approved by the Board to help the District combat the spread of the COVID-19 Virus. At its August 10 meeting, the Board voted unanimously to approve policy ADD which requires the wearing of face coverings in school and policy JE-R which governs student attendance.

Like policies ADD and JE-R, policies EB-R and EEA-R were developed by SC School Board Association.

Maintaining Healthy Environments (EB-R)

Keeping a room, an office, a classroom clean is an important part of helping combat the spread of any virus including the COVID-19 and policy EB-R adopted by the Board requiring that steps be taken to clean and disinfect any and all surfaces where the virus could be found. The policy applies to both indoor and outdoor surfaces. It also addresses what is to be done in the event of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The policy states the following about these issues:

To reduce the spread of the pandemic (COVID-19), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), recommends that districts implement safety measures regarding cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. While cleaning with soap and water reduces the number of germs, dirt, and impurities on the surface, disinfecting kills germs. The district will take reasonable steps to follow the recommended protocols established by health officials.

The board authorizes the superintendent or his/her designee to establish procedures for cleaning and disinfecting district property and to ensure that gloves and additional personal protective equipment (PPE) are available for the custodial staff.

The district will use disinfectants approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and follow the instructions on the label for all cleaning and disinfection products for concentration, dilution, application method, contact time, and any other special considerations when applying.

Indoors

The district will develop a schedule for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that are frequently touched, including toys, equipment, teaching materials, and other surfaces not ordinarily cleaned (e.g. doorknobs, light switches, countertops, chairs, desks, cubbies, etc.).

Frequently touched surfaces should be cleaned daily. If students are moving between classrooms, the district will clean and disinfect classrooms more frequently, as practicable.

When possible, staff members should avoid the use of shared materials. If sharing materials is necessary, frequent hand hygiene will occur before and after each use.

Outdoors

Outdoor areas generally require normal routine cleaning and do not require disinfection. However, high touch surfaces made of plastic or metal, such as grab bars and railings, will be cleaned routinely.

Confirmed COVID-19 Case

The district will clean and disinfect the learning environment after a confirmed case of COVID-19 and utilize the following guidelines:

• close off areas used by the person who is sick

• open outside doors and windows to increase air circulation in the area

• wait twenty-four (24) hours before cleaning or disinfecting or as long as possible

• clean and disinfect all areas (e.g. classrooms, offices, bathrooms, common areas, equipment, etc.) used by the person who is sick

• vacuum the space as needed, after it has been closed off, using a vacuum equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, if available

• wear disposable gloves to clean and disinfect

• temporarily turn off in-room, window-mounted, or on-wall recirculation HVAC to avoid contamination of the HVAC units

• leave central HVAC systems running as these systems tend to provide better filtration capabilities and introduce outdoor air into the areas that they serve

Once the area has been appropriately disinfected, it can be opened for use. The district will determine when staff members and students may return to the cleaned space.

Enforcement

This rule is intended to be effective until further notice and to align with district policies. To the extent it does not align, this rule will supersede others in accordance with applicable law and regulations in effect at the time. For clarification on potential conflicts between policies, the interpretation of the superintendent or his/her designee is final.

The board authorizes the superintendent or his/her designee to amend these requirements as necessary to meet health and safety guidelines.

Student Transportation (EEA-R)

An important part of the educational experience is getting students to and from school and that generally means students either ride school buses or are driven to school by their parents or, when older, drive themselves. Unfortunately, the transportation of students to and from school these days can also involve transporting a particularly unwelcome hitchiker, the COVID-19 Virus. Policy EEA-R addresses this by laying out rules for the safe transport of students to and from school including rules on congregating, social distancing, and the enforcement of those rules.

The policy states the following about these issues:

To reduce the spread of the pandemic (COVID-19), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), recommends that districts implement safety measures while transporting students on buses. The board authorizes the superintendent or his/her designee to establish procedures for district transportation as well as personal transportation of students.

Students who are ill, demonstrating symptoms of illness, or have been in contact with an individual experiencing symptoms, will not be transported to school.

Parent/Legal Guardian Pick-Up and Drop Off

Parents/Legal guardians will remain in their cars during drop-off or pick-up of students at the designated locations.

When dropped off, students will go directly to their classrooms (option: cafeteria, homeroom, etc.). Similarly, at the end of the day, students will follow procedures to exit the building and wait for pick-up.

Students will not congregate outside of the building before or after school without maintaining social distancing measures. Staff members will be assigned to the designated drop-off and pick-up areas to ensure that the appropriate protocols are being followed.

Student Drivers

After parking, students will go directly to their classrooms (option: cafeteria, homeroom, etc.). Similarly, at the end of the day, students will follow procedures to exit the building.

Students will not congregate outside of the building before or after school. Safety protocols will be followed at all times when students arrive and leave the school grounds.

Bus Transportation

Bus stops

Parents/Legal guardians should ensure that students are following safety protocols while at the bus stop. Students will either remain in parent/legal guardian vehicles or maintain a six-foot distance from other students, to the safest extent possible, until the bus arrives.

Students will not congregate after being returned to the bus stop. Students should immediately be picked up or walk to their respective homes.

Riding the bus

Students and staff members (option: may/will) wear a face covering while on district transportation unless an exception has been authorized.

(Option: Alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be provided at the doors of the bus and monitored by the bus driver.)

Students (option: may/will) be assigned seating and will be spaced apart as practicable in accordance with the recommendations of health officials.

When circumstances permit, windows will be opened to enhance the flow of fresh air. Otherwise, the driver will increase outdoor circulation using the vehicle’s ventilation system.

Cleaning

The bus driver will clean and disinfect the bus, especially seating and commonly touched surfaces, after each bus route.

Discipline

Failure to comply with this rule by a staff member or student may result in discipline in accordance with district policy and codes of conduct, as applicable.

This rule is intended to be effective until further notice and to align with district policies. To the extent it does not align, this rule will supersede others in accordance with applicable law and regulations in effect at the time. For clarification on potential conflicts between policies, the interpretation of the superintendent or his/her designee is final.

The board authorizes the superintendent or his/her designee to amend these requirements as necessary to meet health and safety guidelines.

