29 test positive in the 21st week

UNION COUNTY — In the 21st full week of testing 29 people in Union County tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus bringing the total number of county residents testing positive during the past five months to 441 up from 412 the previous week.

In a statement released Friday, August 28, the SRHS announced the issuance of its twenty-first “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

No-Cost, No-Order

The statement also reiterated that Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is now offering no-cost, no-order testing at all of its COVID-19 testing facilities in the Upstate.

New Testing Location

Friday’s statement included a reminder that on Monday, August 17, Spartanburg Regional opened a fourth testing location across from the Pelham Medical Center Campus at the former Park Sterling Bank located at 2720 SC 14, Greer.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system wide: 29,721

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

August 21 — 375

August 24 — 389

August 25 — 350

August 26 — 338

August 27 — 361

• Gaffney

August 21 — 91

August 24 — 138

August 25 — 126

August 26 — 98

August 27 — 98

• Pelham

August 21 — 41

August 24 — 45

August 25 — 42

August 26 — 41

August 27 — 74

• Union Medical Center

August 21 — 13

August 24 — 19

August 25 — 12

August 26 — 6

August 27 — 8

• Testing Totals By Day

August 21 — 520

August 24 — 591

August 25 — 530

August 26 — 483

August 27 — 541

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through August 28:

• Spartanburg County: 4,796

• Cherokee County: 762

• Union County: 441

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on August 21: 61

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on August 21: 14

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. As of August 28, a total of 995 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.