29 test positive in the 21st week

UNION COUNTY — In the 21st full week of testing 29 people in Union County tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus bringing the total number of county residents testing positive during the past five months to 441 up from 412 the previous week.
In a statement released Friday, August 28, the SRHS announced the issuance of its twenty-first “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.
No-Cost, No-Order
The statement also reiterated that Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is now offering no-cost, no-order testing at all of its COVID-19 testing facilities in the Upstate.
New Testing Location
Friday’s statement included a reminder that on Monday, August 17, Spartanburg Regional opened a fourth testing location across from the Pelham Medical Center Campus at the former Park Sterling Bank located at 2720 SC 14, Greer.
Testing
Total number of patients tested system wide: 29,721
Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:
• Spartanburg
August 21 — 375
August 24 — 389
August 25 — 350
August 26 — 338
August 27 — 361
• Gaffney
August 21 — 91
August 24 — 138
August 25 — 126
August 26 — 98
August 27 — 98
• Pelham
August 21 — 41
August 24 — 45
August 25 — 42
August 26 — 41
August 27 — 74
• Union Medical Center
August 21 — 13
August 24 — 19
August 25 — 12
August 26 — 6
August 27 — 8
• Testing Totals By Day
August 21 — 520
August 24 — 591
August 25 — 530
August 26 — 483
August 27 — 541
COVID-19 Positive Cases
Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through August 28:
• Spartanburg County: 4,796
• Cherokee County: 762
• Union County: 441
Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on August 21: 61
Patients under Investigation (PUI) on August 21: 14
(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. As of August 28, a total of 995 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)
Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.
For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.
This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.