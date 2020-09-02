Three community events canceled or postponed

UNION COUNTY — Following guidelines enacted by Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDHEC and the CDC, several upcoming Union County events will be cancelled or postponed, including the Union County Agricultural Fair, Halloween Downtown and the Tractor and Farm Show.

Union County recently formed an advisory committee comprising representatives from organizations that sponsor and run community events and programs. The purpose of this committee is to share information for best practices and evaluate which events can be held safely based on the COVID-19 pandemic. The intention is to provide recommendations to each event organizer regarding whether to hold an event. Union County has not imposed restrictions regarding events; therefore, each event sponsor/organizer ultimately makes the decision as to whether to move forward. This committee has met multiple times to look at ways to safely provide events in our county.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Aug. 2 prohibiting gatherings in excess of 250 people and requiring the wearing of face masks at gatherings. Organizations can apply for an exemption through the SC Department of Commerce, but each organization must certify that it can comply with all SCDHEC and CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, sanitation stations, wearing of masks, etc.

In light of the executive order, many event sponsors and organizers have decided to cancel or postpone events through the end of 2020. To date, affected events/programs include:

• The Union County Agricultural Fair

• Halloween Downtown

• The Tractor and Farm Show.

This decision was reached in the interest of the health and safety of the guests, sponsors, vendors and community partners. Cancelations could not be avoided based on the level of engagement and activities that are a part of these events.

The committee will continue to meet with the sole purpose of monitoring events that are farther out and to create events that will provide entertainment for the community all while following current state health and safety guidelines.

“We pray that everyone will remain safe and healthy during this unprecedented pandemic. We look forward to bringing bigger and better events in 2021 and creating new socially distanced alternatives for the remainder of the year.“

For more information on a particular event, please contact the event organizer.

This story courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce.