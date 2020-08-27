When a majority isn’t a majority

UNION — In the age of the COVID-19 Virus a majority vote of Union City Council is not enough to require people in the City of Union to wear face coverings if the majority voting to do so is not enough of a majority.

Emergency Ordinance

At its August meeting on Tuesday, August 18, Council voted 4-3 to approve an Emergency Ordinance requiring that everyone within the municipal limits of the City of Union to “wear Face Covering all times” in the following situations:

• Inside any building open to the public

• Waiting to enter any building which is open to the public

• Interacting with persons in outdoor spaces, including but not limited to curbside, pickup, delivery and service calls

• Engaging in business activities in public, commercial, or industrial spaces

• Utilizing public or commercial transportation services

• Walking or operating in any public, commercial, or industrial area where maintaining a distance of six fee between other persons at all times is not possible

The Ordinance also states that “failure to comply” with the requiring to wear a face covering at all times in these situations “is declared to be unlawful and is punishable by a fine of not more that $25 for each violation.”

In addition to the face covering requirement, the Ordinance “extends and ratifies the provisions of the Prior Emergency Ordinance related to electronic meetings, hearings and other procedures” until it expires. The Ordinance states that, upon passage of City Council it would go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, August 21, with its enforcement provisions expiring 61 days later.

Executive Orders

This probably sounds familiar to you and it should because at its March meeting Council voted unanimously to approve first and final reading of an “Emergency Ordinance To Permit And Allow For Electronic Meetings.” The ordinance allowed Council to meet electronically from separate locations to conduct City business rather than meeting together in one location. Those meetings would be carried out over communications systems that would not only enable the members of Council to communicate with one another but also allow the public to attend the meeting electronically as well.

In passing that Ordinance, Council was acting in response to Gov. Henry McMaster decision just days earlier to issue Executive Order No. 2020-08 related to the COVID-19 Virus and declaring that a state of Emergency existed in South Carolina. The Ordinance approved in March cited guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending suspension of large events and mass gatherings that consisted of 50 people or more in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. In order to act in accordance with that guidance, the Ordinance authorized the holding of City Council meeting electronically for the next 61 days.

The Ordinance passed by Council Tuesday cites not only McMaster’s Executive Order issued March 13, but also Executive Order No. 2020-48 which was issued July 26 “declaring a new, separate, and distinct State of Emergency based on a determination that COVID-19 poses an actual, ongoing, and evolving public health threat that requires additional proactive steps by the State and the continuation of measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Ordinance approved Tuesday cites the fact that as of August 11 “there were 100,431 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State, including 364 confirmed cases in Union County … and 4 confirmed deaths.”

Majority Doesn’t Rule

With all that in mind, Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to approve the new Ordinance which takes the kind of proactive measures to fight the COVID-19 Virus in keeping with McMaster’s most recent executive order. Under normal cirumstances a 4-3 vote would mean the Ordinance including the face covering requirement, the $25 fine for its violation, and the permitting of electronic meetings of Council would have taken effect August 21 and remain in effect for 61 days.

These, however, are not normal times and that’s why though the 4 Council Members voting to pass the Ordinance are a majority of the 7-member Council, they were not enough of a majority to pass it in to law.

Following Council’s vote, City Attorney John S. Flynn pointed out that in the case of an Emergency Ordinance a two-thirds vote in favor of passage is required for it to become law. Flynn said that the Emergency Ordinance did not get that required two-thirds vote and so it could not take effect.

Two-thirds of 7 is 5 and so the Emergency Ordinance failed to pass because while 4 members of Council voted yes it was one vote shy of the required two-thirds majority.

Voting in favor of the Ordinance’s passage was Mayor Harold Thompson and Council Members Robert Garner, Pam Sloss, and Sonja Craig while Council Members Tommy Anthony, Vicki Morgan, and Ricky Harris voted against it.

In interviews with The Union Times, the members of Council each explained the reason why they voted Yes or No.

Why Yes

Sloss said her vote was based on the science regarding COVID-19 and the wearing of face coverings to prevent its spread.

“The science recommends wearing a face mask to prevent the spread to others,” Sloss said. “I just want our community to be safe. I want us to be able to open back up safely.”

Garner said he voted in favor of the Ordinance because he felt it was necessary to encourage the public to wear face coverings.

“I felt like it was something necessary we need to do,” Garner said. “Not to be punitive but to encourage people to wear a mask.”

Thompson said he voted for the Ordinance in order to help fight the spread of the Virus and reduce the number of people getting infected.

“I voted for it because I think it is going to help us get better control of this situation in Union,” Thompson said. “I’m hoping that the people of Union will understand that this is not forever, it is just for a few weeks. We’re hoping we can keep our numbers of sick people down.”

Thompson also pointed out that the new school year is getting under way making steps to prevent the spread of the Virus even more important. He also urged the businesses in the City to help fight the Virus by requiring customers to wear face coverings when they patronize their establishments.

“Also, children are getting ready to go back to school and we want to make sure they don’t have any problems,” he said. “We’re hoping that the business owners will also help by requiring that masks be warn in their businesses, but it is up to them.”

Thompson added that he is hoping the language in the Ordinance can be changed to reflect the concerns of the members of Council so that it can be passed and take effect helping the City fight the Virus.

Craig said she voted in favor of the Ordinance because of evidence showing that face coverings have been effective in lowering the number of COVID-19 cases.

“I have checked out on the Internet the World Health Organization and they recommended that you wear masks when you are in a group setting such as grocery stores, department stores, pharmacies. I also checked out on the Internet that the countries that have the lowest COVID-19 cases have all required people to wear masks.”

Craig pointed out that City Attorney Larry Flynn told Council that the Ordinance was based on one already in place in another city.

In addition, Craig said that her research and the information provided during the Council meeting, shows that “our COVID-19 is going up” in Union. She added that Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Medical Officer Dr. Chris Lombardozzi, in his address to Council in July, had said “if we wear the masks it would help bring COVID-19 down.”

Why No

Morgan said she felt like the Emergency Ordinance’s requirement that people wear face coverings was a mandate which she opposes, preferring instead language that would urge people to wear them on a voluntary basis instead.

“I feel like businesses are already requesting or requiring it,” Morgan said. “I don’t like the word mandate. What I would have preferred to have been passed is ‘strongly encourage the wearing of a face covering.’”

Anthony said he voted against it because he didn’t like the Ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings and sought instead to change the language to where it would instead recommend they wear them.

“I just don’t like the word require or mandate which is pretty much the same thing,” Anthony said. “What I would be prefer is “highly recommend” and I asked that we change the wording to recommend instead of require.”

Harris said he voted against the Ordinance because, first, he feels it is unnecessary in the light of McMaster’s actions and those of the private sector.

“I voted no for the simple reason that the governor’s already put most of this stuff in effect,” Harris said. “Most businesses have already started requiring masks along with what the governor’s got.”

Harris said his main reason for voting against the Ordinance was that he was in favor of the City forcing the people of Union to wear face coverings.

“I don’t like the words making us do it, I don’t like that,” Harris said. “That’s my biggest reason, I just don’t think we should mandate people to make them wear masks. I suggest they wear masks, but I don’t want to make them wear masks.”

Harris also questioned how the Ordinance would be enforced.

“Another thing is, who is going to enforce this?” Harris asked. “The governor has got the DOR, he’s got the SLED, he’s got all these people who can enforce it. Here in Union who have we got to enforce it besides the City Police and we don’t have enough officers. We are understaffed now and we don’t have enough people to go around to do all that.”

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.