412 test positive for COVID-19

UNION COUNTY — Nearly five months after testing began the number of people in Union County testing positive for the COVID-19 Virus has grown to 412 as of Thursday, August 20, an increase of 29 from the previous week according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS).

In a statement released Friday, August 21, the SRHS announced the issuance of its twentieth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

The statement also reiterated that Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is now offering no-cost, no-order testing at all of its COVID-19 testing facilities in the Upstate.

Friday’s statement also announced that on Monday, August 17, Spartanburg Regional opened a fourth testing location across from the Pelham Medical Center Campus at the former Park Sterling Bank located at 2720 SC 14, Greer.

Total number of patients tested system wide: 27,056

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

August 14 — 496

August 17 — 456

August 18 — 380

August 19 — 272

August 20 — 357

• Gaffney

August 14 — 117

August 17 — 165

August 18 — 129

August 19 — 126

August 20 — 99

• Pelham

August 17 — 40

August 18 — 38

August 19 — 39

August 20 — 28

• Union Medical Center

August 14 — 12

August 17 — 17

August 18 — 8

August 19 — 15

August 20 — 13

• Testing Totals By Day

August 14 — 625

August 17 — 678

August 18 — 555

August 19 — 452

August 20 — 497

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through August 20:

• Spartanburg County: 4,535

• Cherokee County: 744

• Union County: 412

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on August 21: 68

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on August 21: 26

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. As of August 21, a total of 937 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

