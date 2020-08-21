383 test positive for COVID-19

UNION COUNTY — As of Thursday, August 13, the number of people in Union County who have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus since the start of testing in April now totals 383, an increase of 37 over the total of 346 testing positive a week earlier according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Friday, August 14, the SRHS announced the issuance of its nineteenth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

No-Cost, No-Order

The statement also announced that Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is now offering no-cost, no-order testing at all of its COVID-19 testing facilities in the Upstate. The press release states the Cherokee County testing location moved on Monday, August 3 to 200 N. Limestone St. in Gaffney at “The Bank” which is owned by First Baptist Church Gaffney.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system wide: 24,249

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

August 7 — 469

August 10 — 449

August 11 — 384

August 12 — 297

August 13 — 313

• Gaffney

August 7 — 148

August 10 — 134

August 11 — 131

August 12 — 122

August 13 — 141

• Union Medical Center

August 7 — 30

August 10 — 18

August 11 — 14

August 12 — 14

August 13 — 15

• Testing Totals By Day

August 7 — 647

August 10 — 601

August 11 — 529

August 12 — 433

August 13 — 469

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through August 13:

• Spartanburg County: 4,285

• Cherokee County: 689

• Union County: 383

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on August 14: 59

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on August 14: 20

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. As of August 13, a total of 872 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.