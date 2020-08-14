SPARTANBURG — Spartanburg Medical Center is ranked as the No. 2 hospital in South Carolina and is recognized as one of the Best Hospitals in the Upstate of S.C.

“In the midst of a pandemic, it is gratifying to be recognized for our hard work,” said Spartanburg Medical Center President Phil Feisal. “Each and every day, our medical professionals work hard to provide excellent care and keep our community healthy.”

In addition to being ranked No. 2 in the state, Spartanburg Medical Center was also ranked as “high performing” in the following adult procedures and conditions:

• Aortic valve surgery

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

• Colon cancer surgery

• Heart bypass surgery

• Heart failure

• Hip replacement

• Knee replacement

• Lung cancer surgery

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care.

“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.